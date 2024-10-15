Wonder Pets in the City to Air on Apple TV

Apple TV+ announced the all-new animated preschool original series “Wonder Pets: In The City” to premiere globally on Friday, December 13. “Wonder Pets: In The City” invites kids and families to meet charming new characters and go on exciting adventures that spark curiosity and celebrate our unique differences.

“Wonder Pets: In The City” introduces a trio of heroes: Izzy the Guinea Pig, Tate the Snake, and Zuri the Bunny. These heroic classroom pets live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing “Jetcar” to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures. When the going gets tough, Izzy, Tate and Zuri always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day – because together, there’s nothing they can’t do!

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, “Wonder Pets: In The City” is developed by Emmy Award Winner Jennifer Oxley who serves as executive producer alongside Steve Altiere, and Grammy and Emmy Award winner and co-executive producer, Jeffrey Lesser. The new series features the voice talents of newcomers Victoria Scola-Giampapa as Izzy, Vanessa Huszar as Zuri, and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate.

This music-forward series also features Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony, Pulitzer Prize-winning composers including Bobby Lopez, Jason Robert Brown, Tom Kitt, Matthew Sklar, Larry Hochman, and is accompanied by the FILMharmonic Orchestra.

