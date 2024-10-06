Uzumaki Gets Premiere Date

Adult Swim’s adaptation of Junji Ito’s supernational horror manga “Uzumaki” will premiere Saturday, September 28 at 12:30am during the network’s action/anime block Toonami, with new episodes airing weekly in Japanese with English subtitles. The series premiere date was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, alongside a special sneak peek.

The official series description is below:

“Let’s leave this town together,” asks Shuichi Saito, a former classmate of Kirie Goshima, a high school girl who was born and grew up in Kurouzu-cho. Everything from a strange whirlwind, billowing smoke from the crematorium, and the residents is turning into spirals. People’s eyes spin in whirls, a tongue spirals, and the bodies twist unnaturally. In an attempt to escape the curse of the spirals, Kirie decides to flee from Kurouzu-cho, but can she get away from this turmoil?

Animated TV series “Uzumaki” is produced by Adult Swim in partnership with Production IG USA with Jason DeMarco serving as Executive Producer.

Both the Japanese and English dub will be available to stream the next day on Max. English-language encore airings will debut every Thursday at 12:30am beginning October 3.