Originally posted on January 25, 2024 @ 2:00 pm
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/17/2024
-Sassiest teenager….I’ll get the world record. Phoenix is hilarious…..however, if she can out-sass me, I’d be surprised.
-Sutton has the coolest refrigerator.
-Not having a lot of food in the fridge means nothing. Maybe she really needs to go grocery shopping. Maybe she has a trip planned and finishing up stuff before she leaves, jeez.
-I am glad Sutton is on Kyle’s side regarding Mauricio not being at the memorial.
-Homeless Not Toothless makes a return.
-Garcelle referring to herself as an esophagus police is the best!
-Sutton is so lucky to have Crystal and Garcelle….and that Crystal (maybe a doctor now, thanks to her research via Google) is going so hard for her.
-Annemarie saying she is a doctor and then saying she has another, completely different job (albeit in the same anesthesiology field) makes me agree with Crystal…what else is she lying about?
-This gala planning actually looks like a lot of fun.
-I am glad Dorit and PK are connecting more, but I still worry about well being.
-That bracelet Jeff gave Crystal is so cute.
-I love my brother more than anything in the world, but I would never talk to him about my friends licking each other’s feet.
-It makes me so sad that Jeff is spending more time in Bangkok, but I understand.
-Rob’s Brave Little Toaster event sounds like more fun than the gala…..and I never even liked that movie.
-Mauricio and Kyle are so uncomfortable to watch.
-Is Erika hitting on her dentist?
-Comparing an esophagus to a vagina is a choice….
-Marcellus is like….I am leaving this drama….
-No ma’am….no ma’am….yassss queen!
-Sutton is standing up to Annemarie and not taking her shit, go girl!!!!
-Annemarie accuses Sutton of lying, but is lying herself. Pot, meet kettle.
-Fight, fight, fight!!!! Come on, Crystal, hand Annemarie her ass!!!
-Oh, honey, Crystal does NOT resent you. She is married to a legend….you are married to a problematic dude.
-Let’s hear about the homeless and not toothless people. Oh, Sutton.
-I just can’t with Annemarie and her lies and bullshit.
-And yes, a small esophagus is absolutely a thing. I knew a guy who needed surgery for this in 6th grade. I forgot about it until recently, but I remember our Sunday School teacher praying for him an bringing in treats to make him happy. Also, Google is your friend, honey!
-Come on, Kyle…..you have done worse at events…..do you not remember your vagina mopping splits? Getting drunk and fighting with people? Calling someone a bitch is nothing compared to this.
-Taylor Dayne is in the house! Love her!!!!
-Erika wanting to wear her robe on the airport is such a mood.
-Everyone is calling each other out for the fighting at the gala.
-Kyle, no one is going to get over this, especially since Annemarie can’t take accountability for anything she did.
-Erika’s robe looks so comfy.
-Sutton coaching Annemarie through an apology is something.
-Armpit buddies? What?
-Are they friends now, for how long?
-Whoa…..this fight escalated quickly.