The Golden Bachelorette Season Premiere News

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT – The Golden Bachelorette: “101” (101) (Series Premiere)

Logline: For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 24 seasoned men in the prime of their lives will roll up their sleeves and step into the spotlight, all vying to make a lasting impression on Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos.

Extended Logline: For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 24 seasoned men in the prime of their lives will roll up their sleeves and step into the spotlight, all vying to make a lasting impression on Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos. These accomplished men will set aside their usual routines as they begin the journey to find love again—and perhaps uncover new aspects of themselves along the way.

Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

The 24 men who will vie for Joan’s heart are the following:

William “Bill,” 68, a retired videographer from Portland, Ore.

Robert “Bob,” 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Ray, Calif.

Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pa.

Charles “Chock,” 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.

Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, N.Y.

Daniel “Dan,” 64, a private investor from Naples, Fla.

David, 68, a rancher from Austin, Texas

Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, Calif.

Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, Calif.

Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Fla.

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nev.

John “Jack,” 68, a caterer from Chicago, Ill.

Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Ill.

Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, Calif.

Kenneth “Ken,” 60, a property management treasurer from Peabody, Mass.

Kim, 69, a retired Navy captain from Seattle, Wash.

Mark, 57, an Army veteran from Leesville, La.

Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Denver, N.C.

Pablo, 63, a retired UN agency director from Cambridge, Md.

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Ill.

Ralph “RJ,” 66, a financial advisor from Irvine, Calif.

Thomas, 62, a fire department chief from New York, N.Y.