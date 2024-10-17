THE FLASH: Lose Yourself Preview

RALPH CONSIDERS CROSSING A LINE TO DEFEAT THE THINKER — When Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash find a way to enter The Thinker’s lair, Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) considers crossing a dangerous line to defeat DeVoe. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is concerned by Harry’s (Tom Cavanagh) recent behavior. Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#418). Original airdate 4/17/2018.— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

https://youtu.be/BREbdCxNVPA