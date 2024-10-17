TV News

THE FLASH: Lose Yourself Preview

By on Thursday, October 17, 2024

Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 4:22 pm

RALPH CONSIDERS CROSSING A LINE TO DEFEAT THE THINKER — When Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash find a way to enter The Thinker’s lair, Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) considers crossing a dangerous line to defeat DeVoe.  Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is concerned by Harry’s (Tom Cavanagh) recent behavior.  Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#418).  Original airdate 4/17/2018.— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

https://youtu.be/BREbdCxNVPA

