TV News

The CW’s Renewed, Cancelled and Brand-New Shows

By on Saturday, October 19, 2024
CW Announces Fall 2023 Schedule

Originally posted on May 17, 2018 @ 3:26 pm

The CW spent this past week revealing their  list of renewed, cancelled and brand new shows.

There have been many announcements coming out every day, but we can finally release everything we can expect to see return and debut, as well as what we will be saying goodbye to this year.

RETURNING:

The 100

Arrow

Black Lightning

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Dynasty

The Flash

iZombie

Jane the Virgin

Riverdale

Supergirl

Supernatural

Whose Line Is It Anyway

DEBUTING:

All American

Charmed

In The Dark

Legacies

Roswell, New Mexico

LEAVING:

Life Sentence

The Originals

Valor

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

CW Announces Fall 2023 ScheduleThe CW Releases Schedule for 2018-2019 Season CW Announces Fall 2023 ScheduleCW: Coming, Going and Returning TV Shows 2021: What's Renewed? What's Cancelled?TV Shows 2021: What’s Renewed? What’s Cancelled? CW Announces Summer ScheduleBLACK LIGHTNING “Sins of the Father”  Sneak Peek
See also  GetTV to Air Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
0
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *