The CW’s Renewed, Cancelled and Brand-New Shows

The CW spent this past week revealing their list of renewed, cancelled and brand new shows.

There have been many announcements coming out every day, but we can finally release everything we can expect to see return and debut, as well as what we will be saying goodbye to this year.

RETURNING:

The 100

Arrow

Black Lightning

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Dynasty

The Flash

iZombie

Jane the Virgin

Riverdale

Supergirl

Supernatural

Whose Line Is It Anyway

DEBUTING:

All American

Charmed

In The Dark

Legacies

Roswell, New Mexico

LEAVING:

Life Sentence

The Originals

Valor