The CW’s Renewed, Cancelled and Brand-New Shows

Originally posted on May 17, 2018 @ 3:26 pm
The CW spent this past week revealing their list of renewed, cancelled and brand new shows.
There have been many announcements coming out every day, but we can finally release everything we can expect to see return and debut, as well as what we will be saying goodbye to this year.
RETURNING:
The 100
Arrow
Black Lightning
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Dynasty
The Flash
iZombie
Jane the Virgin
Riverdale
Supergirl
Supernatural
Whose Line Is It Anyway
DEBUTING:
All American
Charmed
In The Dark
Legacies
Roswell, New Mexico
LEAVING:
Life Sentence
The Originals
Valor
