Sex Therapist Doctor Ruth Westheimer Passes Away at 96

Sex Therapist Doctor Ruth Westheimer Passes Away at 96

Sad news for the world of radio today. Dr. Ruth Westheimer, known for her no-holds-bar sex talks on late night radio, has died. She was 96 years old.

She was restful when she passed away. Her son and daughter were with her and holding her hand at that moment,” her longtime publicist and co-author Pierre Lehu said in a statement to People. “It was as peacefully as she could possibly go. She was 96.”

“It’s amazing, there was stuff still going on in her life [she has a book coming out this fall with Allison Gilbert] and someone wants to make a biopic about her,” he concluded.

Dr. Ruth set the bar for talking about sex publicly. Her frank discussions on the topic led to her authoring many books, a call-in show and a television series. She also appeared on Dr. Phil, The Howard Stern Show and many other television and radio shows as a guest. In November 2023, she became a loneliness ambassador in NYC, after dealing with the ramifications of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ruth is also a Jewish refugee who is a Holocaust survivor. She escaped at only ten years old, tragically losing her parents in the process. She would go on to live in Switzerland, Paris and New York City, where she would begin her education in human sexuality.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.