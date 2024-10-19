Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Married

Congratulations are in order for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Royal Couple became the Royal Newlyweds today in a beautiful, classy ceremony at Windsor Castle. They are now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Over 100,000 people waited in the streets to get a a glimpse of the couple, some of which camped out for days. Many others, including Markle’s Suits co-stars, several family members and friends, witnessed the two exchange vows–and their much-talked about first kiss as a married couple.

Celebrity guests included Victoria and David Beckham and George and Amal Clooney. Several members of the Royal Family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Duchess Kate Middleton were also in attendance.

Prince Charles, father of Prince Harry and Harry’s brother Prince William, walked the Suits alum down the aisle. Prince Harry’s niece Charlotte and nephew George served as flower girl and page boy, respectively. Several other children in the family served as bridesmaids and page boys. Prince William served as best man.

As for the dress, the bride wore a simple, yet elegant white gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, who is the first female artistic director at Givenchy. She also had long veil and tiara that is said to be a family heirloom. The groom wore his military uniform.

Congratulations to the happy couple!