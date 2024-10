Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 Winners

Via Associated Press:

The 2024 Olympics are underway. The first gold medal of the Paris Games went to China, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Sunday, July 28

ARCHERY

WOMEN’S TEAM

Gold: South Korea

Silver: China

Bronze: Mexico

CANOE SLALOM

WOMEN’S KAYAK SINGLE

Gold: Jessica Fox, Australia

Silver: Klaudia Zwolinska, Poland

Bronze: Kimberley Woods, Britain

CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE

WOMEN’S CROSS–COUNTRY

Gold: Pauline Ferrand–Prevot, France

Silver: Haley Batten, United States

Bronze: Jenny Rissveds, Sweden

JUDO

WOMEN’S 52KG

Gold: Diyora Keldiyorova, Uzbekistan

Silver: Distria Krasniqi, Kosovo

Bronze: Larissa Pimenta, Brazil and Amandine Buchard, France

MEN’S 66KG

Gold: Hifumi Abe, Japan

Silver: Willian Lima, Brazil

Bronze: Gusman Kyrgyzbayev, Kazakhstan and Denis Vieru, Moldova

SHOOTING

MEN’S 10M AIR PISTOL

Gold: Xie Yu, China

Silver: Federico Nilo Maldini, Italy

Bronze: Paolo Monna, Italy

WOMEN’S 10M AIR PISTOL

Gold: Oh Ye–jin, South Korea

Silver: Kim Ye–ji, South Korea

Bronze: Manu Bhaker, India

SKATEBOARDING

WOMEN’S STREET

Gold: Coco Yoshizawa, Japan

Silver: Liz Akama, Japan

Bronze: Rayssa Leal, Brazil

SWIMMING

MEN’S 400M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

Gold: Léon Marchand, France

Silver: Tomoyuki Matsushita, Japan

Bronze: Carson Foster, United States

MEN’S 100M BREASTSTROKE

Gold: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy

Silver: Adam Peaty, Britain and Nic Fink, United States

WOMEN’S 100M BUTTERFLY

Gold: Torri Huske, United States

Silver: Gretchen Walsh, United States

Bronze: Zhang Yufei, China

