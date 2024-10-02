Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry

Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry

-This week, the chefs will be making curry dishes in the kitchens determined by their mentors. Team Ramsay is in the middle kitchen, Team Blais is in the basement and Team Arrington is in the top kitchen.

-Before they begin, they all grab ingredients they need in thirty seconds. The top team gets first pick, middle team gets second and the bottom team gets whatever is left over.

-The teams have 30 minutes to cook.

-Chef Blais gets teased for his lobster sweater.

-Nicole drops her coconut jar, causing it to break, so now she must improvise and make something else.

-Several chefs realize they are missing ingredients, so they have to switch up what they are making as well.

-The mentors help their team members, giving advice on how to make what they have work for their meal.

-TWIST! The teams now must make a homemade flatbread in fifteen minutes. They each get another chance to grab more ingredients to make the bread.

-As time runs out, there is more tension in the air. The chefs hurry to finish, while the mentors continue to offer advice.

-Before long, time is up and is time to put the food on the platform. Lauren struggles to get it on, but she gets it done in the nick of time.

-The judges taste the dishes, giving the pros and cons of each.

-Izayah cooks the top dish of the night. He and the rest of Team Ramsay are safe from elimination.

-Chef Arrington and Chef Blais now must choose one person from their teams to cook in the elimination challenge. She chooses Ari, he chooses Lauren. The two of them must cook butter chicken in a tomato sauce in 25 minutes.

-The ladies make a mad dash for the platform to grab the ingredients they need.

-As they cook, the others cheer them on from the sidelines.

-Ari’s chicken falls apart, so she must figure out a way to get it to finish cooking.

-Before long, it is time for the second taste test of the night. The mentors give the pros and cons of each meal before going off to deliberate.

-Ari is eliminated.

-More next week, stay tuned!