Mitzi Gaynor Passes Away at 93

Sad news for the world of Hollywood. Mitzi Gaynor, best known for starring in South Pacific, has died. She was 93 years old.

It is said that she died of natural causes.

Her team released the following statement to the media:

“For eight decades she entertained audiences in films, on television and on the stage. She truly enjoyed every moment of her professional career and the great privilege of being an entertainer. Off stage, she was a vibrant and extraordinary woman, a caring and loyal friend, and a warm, gracious, very funny and altogether glorious human being.”

She also appeared in The Ed Sullivan Show, Les Girls, The Dick Clark Show and many other projects.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.