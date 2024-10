Leah Remini Announces Divorce

It’s the end of an era. Leah Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan have announced they are divorcing after 21 years of marriage. See their sad announcement below:

The couple share a 20-year-old daughter named Sofia, who was born during Leah’s King of Queens era.

