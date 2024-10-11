ID Announces Fall 2024 Shows

ID Announces Fall 2024 Shows

(New York, NY) – Leading true crime network Investigation Discovery unveils a new slate of three new true crime series: OPERATION UNDERCOVER, BEFORE THEY KILL AGAIN and FEUDS TURNED FATAL along with a returning season of FEAR THY NEIGHBOR. Premiering Tuesday, November 12 at 10/9c on ID, OPERATION UNDERCOVER is an adrenaline-fueled new series that takes viewers inside real-life, discreet operations run by police to keep communities across the country safe. Led by former undercover agent, Lou Valoze, this six-episode series offers exclusive, unprecedented access to undercover stings targeting arms dealers, drug suppliers, human traffickers and various criminal enterprises. With a 26-year career as an undercover agent, Valoze has faced the Chicago mob, outlaw biker gangs, and domestic terrorists. Now, he brings his expertise to other agents leading high stakes operations of their own.

Below please find more information on ID’s new and returning series for October and November:

FEAR THY NEIGHBOR

New Season Premieres Wednesday, October 23 at 9/8c on ID & Streaming on Max

FEAR THY NEIGHBOR is a one-hour docudrama series that tells the true and disturbing tales of conflicts between neighbors that spiral out of control – often culminating in tragic and violent confrontations in their living rooms, backyards, or driveway. These are the stories of ordinary people from all walks of life who somehow find themselves locked in a vicious standoff with the family that lives on the other side of the fence, across the street or around the corner. What start as minor annoyances – like loud music, a car parked too close, or a dog misbehaving – can quickly escalate. Property lines turn into battle lines, leading to all-out fury, conflict, and even bloodshed. Fear Thy Neighbor is produced by Cream Productions for Investigation Discovery

BEFORE THEY KILL AGAIN

New Series Premieres Sunday, November 3 at 9/8c on ID & Streaming on Max

To stop a madman before he kills—or kills again—sometimes the only option is to get inside the mind of a monster. These cops engage in high-stakes, one-on-one battles of wits with the most dangerous and deadly criminals, predicting their next moves before they strike. In these psychological life-or-death chess matches, only one will emerge victorious. Everyone is playing for keeps, and a single wrong move can have deadly consequences. Before They Kill Again is produced by Red Marble Media for Investigation Discovery.

FEUDS TURNED FATAL

New Series Premieres Wednesday, November 6 at 10/9c on ID & Streaming on Max

Same here to avoid to many feuds: Retaliation and revenge unfold as friendships turn into furious feuds. As each conflict escalates, former friends, family members, and partners spiral from minor disagreements to murder. Both sides of the feud share their stories of revenge gone wrong. Feuds Turned Fatal is produced by Arrow International Media Limited for Investigation Discovery.

OPERATION UNDERCOVER

New Series Premieres Tuesday, November 12 at 10/9c on ID & Streaming on Max

OPERATION UNDERCOVER is an adrenaline-fueled new series that takes viewers inside real-life, discreet operations run by police to keep communities across the country safe. Led by former undercover agent, Lou Valoze, this six-episode series offers exclusive, unprecedented access to undercover stings targeting arms dealers, drug suppliers, human traffickers and various criminal enterprises. With a 26-year career as an undercover agent, Valoze has faced the Chicago mob, outlaw biker gangs, and domestic terrorists. Now, he brings his expertise to other agents leading high stakes operations of their own. Operation Undercover is produced by Joke Productions for Investigation Discovery.

About INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID)

