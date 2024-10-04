Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/3/2024

-This is the first elimination week on Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen. Chef Gordon Ramsay presents them with punishment passes, which will be given to the one who wins the first challenge of the night. The punishments will be brutal this season, so it winning this pass is the ultimate goal tonight.

-Challenge one! They have 40 minutes to do a flambé challenge. Each contestant cooks a protein, which will then be flambéed.

-Whit burns the skin on her salmon, but pivots by flambéing pineapple and making it into a teriyaki dish.

-Once they are done, each team will choose their top three dishes.

-The blue team chooses Brandon, Joe and Michael’s dishes. Egypt is upset because he wanted his dish to be chosen. Brandon wins and gets a punishment pass.

-The red team chooses Whit, Meghan and Magali. Whit, despite her struggles, wins a pass of her own.

-Brandon and Whit then choose the worst two dishes from their teams. There is a possibility one of the worst dishes could be sent home.

-Brandon chooses Egypt and Shant’s dishes as the worst, upsetting Egypt. Chef Gordon Ramsay is confused because he didn’t see anything wrong with either dish, even saying Egypt’s was beautifully cooked.

-Whit chooses Ann Marie and Brittany for her bottom two dishes. Chef Gordon Ramsay also found their dishes delicious, which makes him wonder why they were chosen.

-In the end, no one is sent home.

-Egypt causes tension when he demands his dish go up for the next individual challenge.

-Dinner service time! Amber keeps messing up at the scallop station by undercooking them and sending out the wrong amount.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay yells at Shant for putting water in the risotto. Egypt also gets on Shant’s case for failing to add more salt to the dish.

Magali ends up with a target on her back. Not only is she like ‘a deer in headlights,’ but she messes up the salmon.

-Egypt and Michael also get into it when Egypt tells Michael that the lamb is raw. Michael sends it out anyway, and it is indeed raw. This causes Chef Gordon Ramsay to yell at them all.

-Joe ends up messing up several dishes, causing the blue team to get kicked out of the kitchen. Two people will now go up for elimination.

-The red team messes up chicken at the end of the service, so they also get kicked out of the kitchen. Two of their team members are also up for elimination.

-The red team puts Magali and Amber up for elimination. The blue team nominates Michael and Shant.

-In the end, Amber is eliminated.

-More next week, stay tuned!