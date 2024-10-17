Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/17/2024

-Hell’s Kitchen on Fox opens with the guys arguing with Egypt, who wants them to step up their game.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay tells them that this first challenge will involve pickling.

-The blue team gets Lulu on their team to even up the numbers.

-The teams throw balls into barrels to choose veggies to pickle and a protein to cook.

-Kyle has trouble getting the ball into the barrel, but finally gets it in after nineteen attempts.

-Everyone begins to cook in hopes of getting their team the win.

-Michael is struggling, so his team gives him ideas on how to make his dish work.

-Before long, time is up and Amanda realizes she forgot her pickledelement.

-Chef Dan Barber is on hand to help judge the dishes.

-Amanda and Lulu have pickled Brussels sprouts and sole. Since Amanda forgot her pickled Brussels sprouts, Lulu ends up winning.

-Ann Marie and Joe have pickled apples and cod. Joe wins.

-One by one, the teams go up to get their dishes judged.

-It is a close call, but the blue team wins. They get a trip to a private island with luxury accommodations.

-The red team must clean cow manure.

-Whit uses her punishment pass to get the luxury trip and gives Egypt the punishment.

-As the blue team lives it up, the red team shovels manure. Amanda gets sick, worrying her team.

-The ladies and Egypt rally around Amanda until she is feeling better.

-Dinner service time. Several celebrities and VIPs are in the house to eat. The chefs must bring their A-Game if they want to impress them.

-The blue team curdle and undercook their carbonara dish, upsetting Chef Gordon Ramsay.

-The red team must recall their risotto dish since they put in peas instead of parsley.

-The diners only have bread to eat an hour into the service.

-The blue team continues to mess up, making Chef Gordon Ramsay wonder if they left their brains on the island.

-Kyle thinks Michael isn’t being assertive enough.

-Michael serves raw scallops.

-Magali serves bland potatoes after messing up at the garnish station.

-The blue team serves raw lamb and get kicked out of the kitchen.

-The red team serves raw halibut and also get kicked out of the kitchen.

-Both teams must nominate two people for elimination.

-The blue team nominates Michael and Egypt. The red team nominates Magali and Ann Marie.

-Michael is eliminated because he couldn’t look Chef Gordon Ramsay in the eye, causing a distrust.

-More next week, stay tuned.