Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/17/2024
-Hell’s Kitchen on Fox opens with the guys arguing with Egypt, who wants them to step up their game.
-Chef Gordon Ramsay tells them that this first challenge will involve pickling.
-The blue team gets Lulu on their team to even up the numbers.
-The teams throw balls into barrels to choose veggies to pickle and a protein to cook.
-Kyle has trouble getting the ball into the barrel, but finally gets it in after nineteen attempts.
-Everyone begins to cook in hopes of getting their team the win.
-Michael is struggling, so his team gives him ideas on how to make his dish work.
-Before long, time is up and Amanda realizes she forgot her pickledelement.
-Chef Dan Barber is on hand to help judge the dishes.
-Amanda and Lulu have pickled Brussels sprouts and sole. Since Amanda forgot her pickled Brussels sprouts, Lulu ends up winning.
-Ann Marie and Joe have pickled apples and cod. Joe wins.
-One by one, the teams go up to get their dishes judged.
-It is a close call, but the blue team wins. They get a trip to a private island with luxury accommodations.
-The red team must clean cow manure.
-Whit uses her punishment pass to get the luxury trip and gives Egypt the punishment.
-As the blue team lives it up, the red team shovels manure. Amanda gets sick, worrying her team.
-The ladies and Egypt rally around Amanda until she is feeling better.
-Dinner service time. Several celebrities and VIPs are in the house to eat. The chefs must bring their A-Game if they want to impress them.
-The blue team curdle and undercook their carbonara dish, upsetting Chef Gordon Ramsay.
-The red team must recall their risotto dish since they put in peas instead of parsley.
-The diners only have bread to eat an hour into the service.
-The blue team continues to mess up, making Chef Gordon Ramsay wonder if they left their brains on the island.
-Kyle thinks Michael isn’t being assertive enough.
-Michael serves raw scallops.
-Magali serves bland potatoes after messing up at the garnish station.
-The blue team serves raw lamb and get kicked out of the kitchen.
-The red team serves raw halibut and also get kicked out of the kitchen.
-Both teams must nominate two people for elimination.
-The blue team nominates Michael and Egypt. The red team nominates Magali and Ann Marie.
-Michael is eliminated because he couldn’t look Chef Gordon Ramsay in the eye, causing a distrust.
-More next week, stay tuned.