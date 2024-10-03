Emmy Awards 2024: All the Winners

Outstanding Drama Series

WINNER: Succession

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

WINNER: The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharp, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series WINNER: Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Blackbird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series WINNER: Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series WINNER: Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series WINNER: Judith Light, Poker Face

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series WINNER: Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series WINNER: The Bear, Christopher Storer

Barry, Bill Hader

Jury Duty, Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building, John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series WINNER: The Bear, Christopher Storer

Barry, Bill Hader

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso, Declan Downey

Wednesday, Tim Burton Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie WINNER: Beef, Lee Sung Jin

Beef, Jake Schreier

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Carl Franklin

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is In Trouble, Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton

Prey, Dan Trachtenberg Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series WINNER: Succession, Mark Mylod

Andor, Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters, Dearbhla Walsh

Succession, Andrij Parekh

Succession, Lorene Scafaria

The Last of Us, Peter Hoar

The White Lotus, Mike White Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live Outstanding Writing for Drama Series WINNER: Succession, Jesse Armstrong

Andor, Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters, Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer

Better Call Saul, Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul, Peter Gould

The Last of Us, Craig Maxim

The White Lotus, Mike White Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie WINNER: Beef, Lee Sung Jin

Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey, Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm, Janine Nabers, Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic, Eric Appel Outstanding Television Movie WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Outstanding Competition Program WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It Outstanding Host for a Game Show WINNER: Keke Palmer, Password

Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune Outstanding Talk Series WINNER: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart Outstanding Scripted Variety Series WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live Outstanding Variety Special (Live) WINNER: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded) WINNER: Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live in Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special WINNER: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell