Daytime Creative Arts Emmys 2024 Winners

NATIONAL ACADEMY OF TELEVISION ARTS & SCIENCES

ANNOUNCES THE WINNERS OF THE 51st ANNUAL DAYTIME CREATIVE ARTS EMMY® – CREATIVE ARTS & LIFESTYLE CEREMONY

Robert Downey Jr., Dwayne Wade and Buddy Valastro Each Take Home Their First-Ever Daytime Emmys

WINNERS

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Judy Justice

Amazon Freevee

Executive Producers

Randy Douthit, Scott Koondel

Co-Executive Producer

Amy Freisleben

Supervising Producer

Victoria Jenest

Line Producer

Yusufu Henry

Senior Producers

Matt Pomfret, Marisa Van Den Borre

Coordinating Producer

Jeff Kueppers

Segment Producers

Jave Galt-Miller, Luci Kwak, Melanie Manooki, Milena Rhodes, Alan Stein

Co-Supervising Producer

Cybil Jordan-Malachi

Host

Judge Judy Sheindlin

Co-Hosts

Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

National Geographic

Executive Producers

Drew Jones, Anwar Mamon

Senior Producer

Jennie Hammond

Series Producer

James Brickell

Producer

Will West

Co-Producer

Bertie Gregory

Line Producer

Ashley Lorenzo-Feldman

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Hack My Home

Netflix

Executive Producers

Ross Breitenbach, Nicole Elliott, Ming Lee Howell, Christian Sarabia

Co-Executive Producers

Anne Hill, Cody Shelton

Supervising Producer

John Lewis

Line Producer

Jeff West

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Downey’s Dream Cars

Max

Executive Producers

Emily Barclay Ford, Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Larzelere,

Todd Lubin, Chris Mazzilli, Jay Peterson, Kyle Wheeler, Benjamin Wood

Co-Executive Producers

Leah Culton Gonzalez, Zach Messner, Trevor Neuhoff

Coordinating Producer

Paola Espinosa

Supervising Story Producer

Louis Waxman

Producer

Kyle Bedell

Story Producers

Steph Baca, Alexis Freitag

Line Producers

Chris Hansen, Samantha Nestor

Consulting Producer

Kirsten Korosec

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey

Max

Executive Producers

Tara Montgomery, Brian Piotrowicz, Oprah Winfrey

Co-Executive Producer

Brad Pavone

Supervising Producers

Colleen Dunnegan

Producers

Fatima Elswify, Kareka Green

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

Leveling Lincoln

Leveling Lincoln

PBS

Executive Producer

Arden Teresa Lewis

Producers

Rita Cofield, Tinks Lovelace, Kimberly Woods

DAYTIME SPECIAL

Culture Quest: Ukraine

PBS

Executive Producer

Ian Grant

Senior Producer

Ian Levasseur

Creative Producer

Nata Zhyzhchenko

Consulting Producers

Trevor Hyslop, Olesia Ostrovska-Liuta

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

The Dads

Netflix

Executive Producers

Jon Marcus, Dwyane Wade

Director

Luchina Fisher

CULINARY HOST

Buddy Valastro

Legends of the Fork

A&E

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY

Christian Cooper

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

National Geographic

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME

NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Reconnecting Roots

PBS

Head Writers

Dave Boyd, Ryan Estabrooks

Associate Head Writers

Joel McAfee, Gabe McCauley

Writers

Josh Childs, Emma King, Asia Mechikoff, Ben Oddo,

Julian Vaca, Wesley Vis

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA

DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Director

Clay Jeter

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA

DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

The View

ABC

Director

Sarah de la O

Associate Directors

Janean Elkins, John Keegan, Craig Viechec, Christopher Wayne

Stage Managers

Rob Bruce Baron, Paul Tarascio, Edward Valk

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Music By

Steve Gernes, Tyler Sabbag, Duncan Thum

ORIGINAL SONG

“We’re Home”

Reconnecting Roots

PBS

Composer & Lyricists

Heidi Feek, Dillon Hodges, Mandy McCauley

LIGHTING DIRECTION

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Lighting Designer

Darren Langer

Lighting Director

John Daniels

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

Senior Technical Directors

Ryan Balton, John Diperna, Travis Elkins, Tony Martin

Director of Photography

Rick Siegel

Tech Managers

Billy Butler, James Coker

Camera Operators

Deb Brozina, Chris Ferguson, Ricky Fontanez, Shaun Harkins,

Travis Hays, Tom Hildreth, Jill Sager, Fed Wetherbee

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

National Geographic

Cinematographers

Bertie Gregory, Sam Stewart

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

Drive with Swizz Beatz

Hulu

Lead Editors

Max Rosenfeld, Lauren Staller

Editors

Sujit Agrawal, Jared Aston, Ben Bolton, Jordan Browne, Katie Covell,

Sherman Pascoe, Lyric Ramsey, Ashley Rath, Matt Valdez

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

TrueSouth

ESPN/ABC/SEC Network

Editors

Joe Canali, Timothy Horgan, Dave Lynch

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING

AND SOUND EDITING

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Audio Engineer

James Slanger

Monitor Mixer

Bob Lewis

Front of House Mixers

Omatali Beckett, Eddie Marquez

Music Mixer

Robert Venable

Pre-Production Mixers

Danny Cruz, Jeff Hickman, Rosa Howell Thornhill,

Jennifer Vannoy-Rounsaville, Bryan Smith, Marilyn Vigilante

Pre-Production Music Mixers

Rachel Orscher, Kevin Shannon

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Re-Recording Mixer

Phil Detolve

Supervising Sound Editor

A. Josh Reinhardt

Dialogue Editor

Graham Barclay

Sound Effects Editor

Louie Recinos

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Searching for Soul Food

Hulu

Graphics Producers

Carson Hood, Kristen Pritchett

Designers

Eun Sung Do, Paolo Garcia, Sohyun Park

Creative Director

Mark Thompson

Animators

Addy Afzali, Liu Chia-lung, Carl Dempsey

CASTING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Casting Directors

Olissa Rogers, Christa Schamberger

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Art Director

Warren Gray

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Costume Designer

Jeresa Featherstone

Wardrobe Supervisor

Anabel Shuckhart

Wardrobe Stylists

Lucy Flores, Jennifer Johns, Patrice Johnson

Costume Stylists

Ross Fuentes, Gail Mosley, Angelo Santos

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Hair and Makeup Department Head

Gale Shepherd