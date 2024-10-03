Originally posted on June 16, 2024 @ 4:00 pm
Daytime Creative Arts Emmys 2024 Winners
NATIONAL ACADEMY OF TELEVISION ARTS & SCIENCES
ANNOUNCES THE WINNERS OF THE 51st ANNUAL DAYTIME CREATIVE ARTS EMMY® – CREATIVE ARTS & LIFESTYLE CEREMONY
Robert Downey Jr., Dwayne Wade and Buddy Valastro Each Take Home Their First-Ever Daytime Emmys
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Judy Justice
Amazon Freevee
Executive Producers
Randy Douthit, Scott Koondel
Co-Executive Producer
Amy Freisleben
Supervising Producer
Victoria Jenest
Line Producer
Yusufu Henry
Senior Producers
Matt Pomfret, Marisa Van Den Borre
Coordinating Producer
Jeff Kueppers
Segment Producers
Jave Galt-Miller, Luci Kwak, Melanie Manooki, Milena Rhodes, Alan Stein
Co-Supervising Producer
Cybil Jordan-Malachi
Host
Judge Judy Sheindlin
Co-Hosts
Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic
Executive Producers
Drew Jones, Anwar Mamon
Senior Producer
Jennie Hammond
Series Producer
James Brickell
Producer
Will West
Co-Producer
Bertie Gregory
Line Producer
Ashley Lorenzo-Feldman
INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
Hack My Home
Netflix
Executive Producers
Ross Breitenbach, Nicole Elliott, Ming Lee Howell, Christian Sarabia
Co-Executive Producers
Anne Hill, Cody Shelton
Supervising Producer
John Lewis
Line Producer
Jeff West
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Downey’s Dream Cars
Max
Executive Producers
Emily Barclay Ford, Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Larzelere,
Todd Lubin, Chris Mazzilli, Jay Peterson, Kyle Wheeler, Benjamin Wood
Co-Executive Producers
Leah Culton Gonzalez, Zach Messner, Trevor Neuhoff
Coordinating Producer
Paola Espinosa
Supervising Story Producer
Louis Waxman
Producer
Kyle Bedell
Story Producers
Steph Baca, Alexis Freitag
Line Producers
Chris Hansen, Samantha Nestor
Consulting Producer
Kirsten Korosec
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey
Max
Executive Producers
Tara Montgomery, Brian Piotrowicz, Oprah Winfrey
Co-Executive Producer
Brad Pavone
Supervising Producers
Colleen Dunnegan
Producers
Fatima Elswify, Kareka Green
EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
Leveling Lincoln
Leveling Lincoln
PBS
Executive Producer
Arden Teresa Lewis
Producers
Rita Cofield, Tinks Lovelace, Kimberly Woods
DAYTIME SPECIAL
Culture Quest: Ukraine
PBS
Executive Producer
Ian Grant
Senior Producer
Ian Levasseur
Creative Producer
Nata Zhyzhchenko
Consulting Producers
Trevor Hyslop, Olesia Ostrovska-Liuta
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
The Dads
Netflix
Executive Producers
Jon Marcus, Dwyane Wade
Director
Luchina Fisher
CULINARY HOST
Buddy Valastro
Legends of the Fork
A&E
DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY
Christian Cooper
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
National Geographic
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME
NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Reconnecting Roots
PBS
Head Writers
Dave Boyd, Ryan Estabrooks
Associate Head Writers
Joel McAfee, Gabe McCauley
Writers
Josh Childs, Emma King, Asia Mechikoff, Ben Oddo,
Julian Vaca, Wesley Vis
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA
DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Director
Clay Jeter
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA
DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
The View
ABC
Director
Sarah de la O
Associate Directors
Janean Elkins, John Keegan, Craig Viechec, Christopher Wayne
Stage Managers
Rob Bruce Baron, Paul Tarascio, Edward Valk
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Music By
Steve Gernes, Tyler Sabbag, Duncan Thum
ORIGINAL SONG
“We’re Home”
Reconnecting Roots
PBS
Composer & Lyricists
Heidi Feek, Dillon Hodges, Mandy McCauley
LIGHTING DIRECTION
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Lighting Designer
Darren Langer
Lighting Director
John Daniels
TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
Senior Technical Directors
Ryan Balton, John Diperna, Travis Elkins, Tony Martin
Director of Photography
Rick Siegel
Tech Managers
Billy Butler, James Coker
Camera Operators
Deb Brozina, Chris Ferguson, Ricky Fontanez, Shaun Harkins,
Travis Hays, Tom Hildreth, Jill Sager, Fed Wetherbee
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic
Cinematographers
Bertie Gregory, Sam Stewart
SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
Drive with Swizz Beatz
Hulu
Lead Editors
Max Rosenfeld, Lauren Staller
Editors
Sujit Agrawal, Jared Aston, Ben Bolton, Jordan Browne, Katie Covell,
Sherman Pascoe, Lyric Ramsey, Ashley Rath, Matt Valdez
MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
TrueSouth
ESPN/ABC/SEC Network
Editors
Joe Canali, Timothy Horgan, Dave Lynch
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING
AND SOUND EDITING
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Audio Engineer
James Slanger
Monitor Mixer
Bob Lewis
Front of House Mixers
Omatali Beckett, Eddie Marquez
Music Mixer
Robert Venable
Pre-Production Mixers
Danny Cruz, Jeff Hickman, Rosa Howell Thornhill,
Jennifer Vannoy-Rounsaville, Bryan Smith, Marilyn Vigilante
Pre-Production Music Mixers
Rachel Orscher, Kevin Shannon
SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Re-Recording Mixer
Phil Detolve
Supervising Sound Editor
A. Josh Reinhardt
Dialogue Editor
Graham Barclay
Sound Effects Editor
Louie Recinos
MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
Searching for Soul Food
Hulu
Graphics Producers
Carson Hood, Kristen Pritchett
Designers
Eun Sung Do, Paolo Garcia, Sohyun Park
Creative Director
Mark Thompson
Animators
Addy Afzali, Liu Chia-lung, Carl Dempsey
CASTING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Casting Directors
Olissa Rogers, Christa Schamberger
ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Art Director
Warren Gray
COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Costume Designer
Jeresa Featherstone
Wardrobe Supervisor
Anabel Shuckhart
Wardrobe Stylists
Lucy Flores, Jennifer Johns, Patrice Johnson
Costume Stylists
Ross Fuentes, Gail Mosley, Angelo Santos
HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Hair and Makeup Department Head
Gale Shepherd