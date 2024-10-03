Dancing With The Stars Soul Train Night Preview

Dancing With The Stars Soul Train Night Preview

“Soul Train Night” – All aboard the Funk Express! The remaining 11 couples get their groove on with performances worthy of being seen on the iconic musical variety television show “Soul Train.” “Soul Train Night” airs on a special night as part of a two-night event beginning MONDAY, OCT. 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), broadcasting across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The night will start with a soulful opening number to “T.S.O.P. (The Sound Of Philadelphia)” by MFSB featuring The Three Degrees, choreographed by Luam and featuring guest dancer and “Soul Train” alum Popin Pete of The Electric Boogaloos. Partner dances to include the Rumba, Jive, Foxtrot, Viennese Waltz and Quickstep. For the first time this season, judge Derek Hough will provide his expert insights, tips and tricks during a master class centered around the classic hit “Get Down On It” by Kool & the Gang.

Fans will be able to vote during the broadcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Viewer votes from both nights of competition will be combined with the judges’ scores from both nights to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Dancing Machine” by Jackson 5.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Jive to “Shout” by The Isley Brothers.

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Cha Cha to “It’s Tricky” by Run-DMC.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Foxtrot to “Lady Marmalade” by LaBelle.

Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Rumba to “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Quickstep to “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder.

Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Quickstep to “Think” by Aretha Franklin.

Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green.

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys.

Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.