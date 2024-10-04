Dancing With the Stars Finale Recap for 12/5/2023

Dancing With the Stars Finale Recap for 12/5/2023

It’s finale night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars! The remaining couples dance two final dances for a chance for the very first Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribiero host, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After long recap of the final five’s journey to the finale…..we finally get down to business.

Oh wait…..it’s a group number with everyone….including Julianne and Alfonso.

Is this really going to be three hours long?

The finalists are on disco balls on the ceiling Miley Cyrus style because why not?

Celebrity: Alyson Hannigan

Claim to Fame: American Pie, Buffy and How I Met Your Mother

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: She is by far the happiest contestants we have ever had on the show….she is on par with Steve Gutenberg and Marisa Jaret Winokur with the joy she brings to the ballroom. That dance shows her improvement, but it brings such happiness that I cannot help but love her and Sasha!

Carrie Ann: She is amazing and gained grace and confidence.

Derek: She owned the crowd and her improvement is insane.

Bruno: Racy, spacy and saucy!

Scores: 9-8-8=25/30

As an aside, Maurico and Harry look so genuinely happy for her!

Celebrity: Jason Mraz

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: That was beautiful. It brings me back to old school DWTS with the old Hollywood feel and classic technique.

Bruno: Len would have loved this pure, classic foxtrot.

Carrie Ann: He needs a Vegas residency.

Derek: It was absolutely stellar!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!

LISA VANDERPUMP!!!! She looks amazing and I cannot wait for Vanderpump Villa!

Celebrity: Ariana Madix

Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Samba

Sammi: A Spice Girls samba! Her OG samba was good, but tonight they brought the dance to another level. She improved immensely and added so much more sass and confidence…WOO!

Derek: She is the Samba Queen!

Bruno: Sexy Spice rules and she worked every movement.

Carrie Ann: She improved but was ahead of the music.

Scores: 9-10-10=29/30

Charli and Mark return for another dance….and Mark is now the daddy of a baby boy! Congratulations to him and his wife!

Celebrity: Charity Lawson

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/Bachelorette

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance:

Sammi: That was beautiful….She has improved leaps and bounds since she began and tonight’s tango proves it. The whole thing was beautiful, sexy and hot….with a ton of incredible technique…WOW!

Carrie Ann: This defines redemption, but there was a mistake.

Derek: This is the best dance of the night so far.

Bruno: It was powerful and elegant.

Scores: 9-10-10=29/30

Celebrity: Xochitl Gomez

Claim to Fame: Babysitters Club on Netflix, Marvel

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: She looks as good as any professional….WOW…..that was so beautiful…..every moment, every bit of technique…..the drama….all of it was perfect…..I am floored by how amazing that was.

Bruno: How do you improve from perfection?

Carrie Ann: It was breathtakingly beautiful.

Derek: It was the epitome of grace and fluidity.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!!

A Christmas themed performance! Witney! Helio! Hannah! Rashad! That was the cutest thing ever!

Round 2—FREESTYLE

Celebrity: Charity Lawson

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/Bachelorette

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Freestyle

Sammi: She got hurt—her jaw got hit? I am glad she is okay! The routine brought me right back to my cheerleading days…..on steroids….WOW. That was a fun performance.

Bruno: It deserves to be in the Super Bowl.

Carrie Ann: This is how you perform a freestyle.

Did Derek say anything?

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!

TOTAL from tonight and last week: 118

Celebrity: Jason Mraz

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Freestyle

Sammi: It looks like one big fat dance party, old Hollywood style. It was filled with joy and fun and reminded me of Great Gatsby: Dance Edition!

Bruno: It was out of this world.

Carrie Ann: He did that and thanks for sharing the journey!

Derek: It was incredible.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

TOTAL: 117

Celebrity: Ariana Madix

Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Freestyle

Sammi: Damn GIRL! Who runs the world? ARIANA! That was You Got Served mixed with Bring it On and a bit of Britney thrown in! Loved every moment! WOOT!

Carrie Ann: It was off the charts!!!

Derek: She had the moves, the stank face and the shine.

Bruno: Hot as hell!!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

TOTAL: 117

Celebrity: Alyson Hannigan

Claim to Fame: American Pie, Buffy and How I Met Your Mother

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Freestyle

Sammi: BEST FREESTYLE EVER!!! The American Pie throwback, adding all the dances, the joy….the love….all of it was perfect! I was a Sasha and Alyson fan before and now I am a SUPERFAN!!!

Derek: He loves her!

Bruno: She was a pleasure to watch and the people’s champion.

Carrie Ann: She loved how it all came together.

Scores: 9-9-10=28/30

TOTAL: 104

Celebrity: Xochitl Gomez

Claim to Fame: Babysitters Club on Netflix, Marvel

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Freestyle

Sammi: What a wat to end the season…I love how they added pieces of everything she learned throughout her time on the show and put it into one incredible routine. That throw at the end was so unexpected…..and the best part was seeing her family cheering at the end.

Bruno: She is an outstanding talent.

Carrie Ann: The way she represented herself was nothing short of impressive.

Derek: Captivating, consistent, charismatic.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!

TOTAL: 120

Jason performs while some of the pros dance. It is cute but the pros’ costumes are giving me a very Scrubs meet Power Rangers vibe?

Finally…..we are getting to the results…..three hours later………but not before they all get shoutouts from their loved ones!!!

5th place: Alyson and Sasha

4th place: Charity and Artem

3rd place: Ariana and Pasha

2nd place: Jason and Daniella

WINNER: XOCHITL AND VAL!!!!!!