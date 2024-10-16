TV News

BLACK LIGHTNING: The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain Preview

By on Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CW Announces Summer Schedule

Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 3:25 pm

RETURN OF THE WHALE – Tobias (Marvin Jones III) returns to Freeland.  He is tasked to capture – not kill – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) with the help of an unexpected source.  After a battle of epic proportions, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) provide surprising aid.  Christine Adams, Damon Gupton and James Remar also star. The episode was written by Jan Nash & Adam Giaudrone and directed by Oz Scott (#112).  Original airdate 4/10/2018. — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvgO5cD2Eho

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

CW Announces Summer ScheduleBLACK LIGHTNING: Shadow of Death: The Book of War Preview CW Announces Summer ScheduleBlack Lightning preview for January 23 DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW “I, Ava” Preview CW Announces Summer ScheduleBLACK LIGHTNING “Sins of the Father”  Sneak Peek
See also  40 by 40 Bucket List Challenge: What’s Next?
0
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *