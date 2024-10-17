TV News

BLACK LIGHTNING: Shadow of Death: The Book of War Preview

By on Thursday, October 17, 2024
THE SHOWDOWN – The aftermath of the showdown with Black Lightning (Cress Williams) leaves everyone reeling. Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) gathers his forces.  Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams and Damon Gupton also star. The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Salim Akil (#113).  Original airdate 4/17/2018.— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

