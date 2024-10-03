Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/18/2024: Which Houseguests Are on the Block?

Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/18/2024: Which Houseguests Are on the Block?

Tonight is the beginning of another week in the Big Brother 26 household on CBS. When we last left our houseguests, Cedric was voted out of the house in a 6-3 vote against Rubina. Now we wait for another HOH competition to begin.

BUT FIRST! We see the aftermath of Cedric’s eviction. Quinn says The Pentagon alliance is ‘trauma-bonding.’ Brooklyn is shocked by this turn of events and feels that she can only rely on The Pentagon since T’Kor and Kimo seem to be playing both sides of the house.

T’Kor tells Brooklyn she did what she did to save Rubina and ‘take charge of her game,’ saying that Kimo did the same.

We also see T’Kor tell Chelsie that she isn’t sure about the votes prior to the eviction.

Joseph says that he voted Cedric out when she saw Leah holding Kimo’s hand, figuring out that they were in cahoots somehow.

Chelsie, Cam and Brooklyn think their move to evict Cedric made it obvious as to where they stand in the house.

Tucker thinks Brooklyn can’t be trusted due to her actions prior to the eviction when it came to telling Rubina that she would be evicted.

Quinn tells T’Kor and Kimo that he feels left out of the voting plan. T’Kor tries to explain that they really had no idea what was going to happen, but he doesn’t want to hear it.

Brooklyn tells Quinn they are in it together and their alliance needs each other more than ever.

HOH comp! This week, they do the famous wall challenge, which has a weather theme. The last one standing on the wall will win HOH. Angela and Quinn are able to compete, even though she was HOH and he was the Deepfake HOH.

Throughout the competition, they will be hit with objects such as slime and water.

The first three to drop will be this week’s Have Nots.

Angela is the first to fall, followed by Kimo. Joseph is the third to fall after being on the wall for 7 minutes.

Leah and Chelsie drop next, having been on the wall for just over eight minutes.

T’Kor lasts fifteen minutes before falling, while Makensy and Brooklyn fall after eighteen minutes.

Rubina lasts twenty-three minutes.

Cam, Quinn and Tucker are the last three standing. Cam falls after nearly twenty-nine minutes.

It is now between Tucker and Quinn. They promise to keep each other safe if the other falls.

Quinn ends up falling, allowing Tucker to become HOH.

T’Kor and Joseph are relieved because they feel safe this week with Tucker as HOH and going after other players.

On the other hand, Brooklyn and Quinn are worried about becoming targets as The Pentagon falls apart. As he cries over this turn of events, Brooklyn does her best to comfort him, even though she is worried as well.

Kimo suggests that Joseph joins the Tanks alliance because he flipped with the others.

Another alliance called Sixth Avenue is formed. This consists of Kimo, T’Kor, Angela, Rubina, Joseph and Tucker. They think they can control all votes from now on.

Tucker talks to Quinn and tells him that he wants him to stay. He gives him a pep talk and says he knows the three votes to evict Rubina came from Cam, Chelsie and Brooklyn.

Despite all this, he wants to use him as a pawn, but promises that he isn’t a target. He also says that he loves having him in the house because he loves to compete with him.

Tucker talks to Chelsie, Cam and Brooklyn and tells them that Quinn is his target.

Brooklyn owns up to voting for Rubina, hoping this would earn her some brownie points.

Chelsie lies to Tucker’s face and tells him that she thought she would be the only one to save Cedric. She also tells him that he should be focusing on putting other people in the house.

Cam says he knows Chelsie voted to evict Rubina as well, but has no idea who the third person is. At this point he expects to go on the block, vowing to do his best in terms of competing.

Nomination time! Quinn, Cam and Brooklyn are on the block. He says that only one is the target and the others are pawns who will help him get rid of said target.

Nobody on the block seems surprised with this turn of events.

Quinn wonders if he is the target after all.

Tucker admits that Brooklyn is his real target because of the way she is playing the game as a social player.

More Wednesday, stay tuned!