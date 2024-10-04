Big Brother 26 Recap for 10/3/2024: POV and Eviction Night

Tonight is a two hour episode of Big Brother 26 on CBS. Only five people remain. Who will be the next in the jury, Kimo, Rubina or someone else? Let’s find out!

Makensy says Kimo is his target because he is the bigger threat.

Kimo and Rubina know that one of them has to win the veto in order for one of them to stay in the game. They wonder if Makensy will use her power and take one of them off and backdoor Chelsie if she wins.

Makensy is considering backdooring Cam. Chelsie isn’t too keen on this idea and thinks Rubina is trying to get in Makensy’s head to improve her own game. She says as much to Cam to warn him that he may be backdoored.

It is the BB Comics POV comp, where they must place comic book covers for each houseguest correctly in the quickest amount of time.

Makensy wins, with Chelsie and Kimo in second and third place, respectively.

Chelsie and Makensy think Cam is purposely throwing comps and accuse him of such. He denies it and just says he is bad at them. The girls don’t know if they should believe him, with Chelsie telling him to straighten out or he might be backdoored.

POV is not used.

Jury update! Quinn is surprised to see T’Kor, Leah and Angela join them. They watch back video of what they missed in the house and declare Makensy and Chelsie the strongest ones left in the competition, with Chelsie the most likely to win.

Back in the house, the remaining houseguests get videos from home.

Rubina is determined to stay in the house, so she pitches an all girls alliance to the ladies. Makensy thinks this can work in her favor, while Chelsie makes it seem like she agrees to this, but tells Cam the plan. He thinks it’s odd Makensy is seemingly still playing both sides.

Later on, Kimo pitches a final two idea to Cam, who discusses it with Chelsie. They think it might be best to keep Kimo and get rid of Rubina. They discuss this with Makensy, who still thinks Kimo is the bigger threat, despite the other two thinking Rubina has the better social game.

Kimo and Rubina give their last appeals to stay in the house.

In a 2-0 vote, Kimo is evicted from the Big Brother House and in the jury. He tells Julie he isn’t surprised by this turn of events but thinks he could have won had he stayed.

More Sunday, stay tuned!