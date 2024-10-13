Big Brother 26 Recap for 10/13/2024: Who Won It All?

It has all come down to this. We are at the season finale of Big Brother 26 on CBS. Makensy, Cam and Chelsie are the last ones standing and tonight, one of them will walk away with $750,000 and this season’s winner.

There will also be someone who will be crowned America’s Favorite Player.

But first! HOH 1! They are all on suspended robotic vessels and the one who is the last one standing will win the first HOH. While they are in the air, they are shot with green ooze. This causes Makensy to be the first one down, therefore, losing her chance at winning the first HOH.

Cam is the next to fall, giving Chelsie the win. He and Makensy will face off in round two.

After a message from BB alum and winner Derrick, round 2 begins. They must move three buttons through a maze and connect them to wires to shut down Ainsley for good. The first to do this correctly will win the second HOH.

Makensy finishes quickly and wins the second HOH. She and Chelsie will then go face to face in one last HOH comp.

Both ladies weigh their options on what to do should they win, trying to figure out what would be best for their game and possible win. Chelsie wants to take Cam, but thinks Makensy deserves to go to final two more.

Jury time! Rubina walks in to the jury house and they all discuss what is going on and how Chelsie and Makensy seem to be dominating everything. Taylor Hale, the first double winner and AFP, is on hand to discuss the happenings and who they think should win.

They also all discuss the pros and cons of Chelsie and Makensy’s overall gameplay and agree they both have things to answer to in terms of what they did in the house.

As for Cam, they agree he played the game his way and don’t think he should be judged on his game losses.

Time for the final HOH comp of the season! The ladies will now have to answer multiple choice questions based on statements from the jury. It is a close call, but in the end, Makensy wins the final HOH!

Now Makensy must decide who to take into the final two with her….after a lot of thought, she evicts Cam and keeps Chelsie because she wanted to keep that loyalty.

Cam is not surprised with this turn of events. He thinks that no matter what, Chelsie is going to be tough to beat. Despite this, she would have been his final two as well.

Cam is now the final member of the jury. Nobody is all that surprised by this. The jury then asks the final two questions. Chelsie admits that she knew when to speak up and when to shut up, Makensy says getting rid of Leah was her best move and that she became loyal to Chelsie once she was alone in the game.

Chelsie also says she thinks her social game helped her and she thinks she influenced Makensy to take Angela off the block and backdoor Leah twice.

Makensy also admits that helping to take down Tucker helped her game because it put her from a pawn to a comp beast.

The ladies give their final appeals while the jury cast their votes and share their reasons as to why they voted the way they did.

We talk to the pre-jury evictees. Joseph was on the fence about arriving due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Julie sends her support to his loved ones.

Tucker gives Rubina flowers and wants to take their relationship further.

Matt wants to chat with Makensy.

Angela and Matt make up and hug it out.

We get a replay of Brooklyn stealing Angeal’s food.

Tucker apologizes to Rubina about the fake messages.

Everyone finds out that Kamala Harris is running for President…..I had completely forgotten most of the house was competing at the time this happened. Everyone is surprised by this!

Time to announce the winner. In a unanimous vote CHELSIE WON BIG BROTHER 26!!!!!

Angela, Tucker and Quinn were the top three for AFP. Tucker wins, making history as the only non-juror, non-finalist to win the title.

That is a wrap for this season! Congratulations to our winners and see you next year!