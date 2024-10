ARROW:Life Sentence Season Finale Preview

THE EPIC SEASON FINALE OF ARROW — With a new ally on his team, Oliver (Stephen Amell) engages Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) in an epic final battle. James Bamford directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Marc Guggenheim (#623). Original airdate 5/17/2018.— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PJ-WEwiQzg