America’s Most Wanted Captures Third Fugitive of the Season
With the assistance of John and Callahan Walsh, law enforcement and armchair detectives,
fugitive Jacob Dean Smart has been arrested in Washington State by the Kalama Police Department.
Smart was recently identified on the season premiere episode of America’s Most Wanted, which aired Monday, January 22nd at 8/7c on FOX.
CAPTURED
WAS WANTED FOR BURGLARY
