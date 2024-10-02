America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/14/2024

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/14/2024

It is the first results show night for America’s Got Talent on NBC. Terry Crews hosts, while Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell judge.

Only three acts will move to the next round. Hakuna Matata Acrobats are already in the finals thanks to Sofia’s Golden Buzzer.

After a recap of last night’s episode, we get down to business. Arshiya and Ashes to Arrows go up to the stage first. Arshiya is eliminated, Ashes and Arrows are moving on.

More filler…..

Flewent and Inkabee and Attraction Juniors are the next to find out their fates. Attraction Juniors moves on, Flewent and Inkabee are eliminated.

Rhythm and Roni and Phillip Lewis are up next. Rhythm and Roni move on, Phillip goes home.

Hypers Kids Afrika and Live Warfield are next. Liv goes home, Hypers Kids Afrika moves on.

Simon tells Liv that he thinks their paths will cross again.

More filler…..

Los Osos High School and Richard Goodall are next. Richard moves on, Los Osos High School goes home.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane do an act before we move on to the next round of eliminations.

Richard, Ashes and Arrows and Rhythm and Roni are the three acts moving on.

More next week, stay tuned!