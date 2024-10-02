America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/9/2024

We are in week six of the America’s Got Talent auditions on NBC. Terry Crews hosts, while Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell judge.

There are nine Golden Buzzers this season, one for Terry and two for each judge. Simon and Heidi used both of theirs, while Terry, Howie and Sofia each used one.

The show opens with a rejected act that does some sort of weird martial art act.

Super Silva Jr: He is a trapeze act whose act can be fatal. In fact, he has already had two bad accidents performing in the past.

The act is a danger act combined with acrobatics and death defying moves. There are trapezes, rings, loops and everything in between as he tries to flip, twist and jump in the air. While we have seen acts like this before, there is something about this one that stands out….I am not sure why, but it has me captivated.

The judges are on the edge of their seats and send him to the next round.

Alex Sampson: He is a singer from Canada who is very nervous to perform on stage. He performs an original song called Pretty Baby and is absolutely adorable. He reminds me of one of those pop star heartthrobs that young girls have posters of on their walls….think Donny Osmond, Harry Styles, Jesse McCartney. I love it!

The judges love the authenticity of the performance and send him to the next round.

Espiritu: They are a huge dance troupe that specialize in hip hop. They dance on stage, in the aisles and by the judges table, splitting into groups and eventually all ending up on stage together. It is incredible how so many dancers can stay in sync and do such a great routine….that in itself is impressive, but the dancing is next level.

Howie isn’t a fan, but the others send them to the next round.

More rejected acts, including a juggler in a Howie Mandel mask, a healer, a dancer dressed as a cow, a singer and a….hobby horse rider…..as in someone who rides one of those horse heads on a stick.

Reid Wilson: He is a singer and performs Leslie Gore’s You Don’t Own Me. It is like nothing I have ever seen or heard before and WOW! I am impressed. He does just as well, if not better than the OG! So good, in fact, that Howie gives him his second Golden Buzzer!!!

Praveen Prajapat: He is an Indian folk dancer who stacks glass objects on his head as he performs, adding water glasses as he goes on. He even stands on glasses on his toes at one point, which is even more impressive. I have never seen an act like this before, but it is one that I would love to see more of in the future.

Simon isn’t impressed, but he gets through to the next round, thanks to the other judges.

Thompson: He is a saxophone player who has been playing for sixteen years, which is impressive, but he is also self-taught. He takes on Tina Turner with his own rendition of What’s Love Gotta Do With It, which gives the song a whole new jazzy feel. I love this song and now I love it even more!

The judges are torn, with Simon and Heidi wanting more, but they all agree they want to see more and send him to the next round.

Another rejected act, this time it is a danger act where all the tricks epically fail.

Helen the Foot Juggler: It is exactly what it sounds like….she juggles with her feet. She uses fabric discs, a table…then both at the same time. It is not what I expected, but everything that I never knew I wanted to see on the show.

The judges think this is a unique act that can go far, so they give her four yeses.

Balloon Taro: Taro is there with his son and despite trying to make the act work (and being shirtless) he gets buzzed by Simon. However, they save the act by using an emergency balloon, which is punched by the son.

The judges find themselves quite entertained, even Simon, who thinks he jumped the gun with his buzz. They get four yeses.

More next week, stay tuned.