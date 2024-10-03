American Murder Laci Peterson Recap for What Do You Mean Missing

-In 2004, Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife Laci and unborn son Conner. He claims he is innocent of these crimes.

-A flashback/reenactment of a phone call between Scott and an unknown woman has him claiming Laci was doing well before her disappearance and was excited for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

-More flashbacks show media coverage of Laci’s disappearance and how Scott was a suspect early on in the investigation. We also see news footage of her family begging for her to come home.

-The footage also shows wedding montages and her friends saying that Laci would never be with someone who would intentionally hurt her.

-Laci’s mom Sharon Rocha talks about her daughter and the fateful Christmas Eve when Laci disappeared. She recalls getting a call from Scott asking if she was with her and then saying that she was missing. Several of her friends were also called and became worried since she was not with them either.

-Laci’s father Ron is heard on a phone call with a 911 operator, where he reports her missing.

-The media soon gets wind of Laci’s disappearance, and a search party begins. Her disappearance is front and center in the media as her loved ones wonder what could have happened to her.

-Detective Brocchini remembers getting the call while in his cabin on Christmas Eve. He agrees to help with the case and remembers talking to Scott. He says he was calm and polite, but something seemed off. Scott had claimed that he had gone fishing that morning and Laci had plans to take care of the dog and prepare for the holiday.

-The house is searched and a tarp is found in Scott’s car. Scott also provided evidence that he had been fishing, but some of it was inconsistent. His shop was also investigated, which also showed some odd findings.

-Scott is questioned, where he talked about initially wanting to golf, but changed his mind and went fishing. He offers a timeline of what he did that morning, including going to his shop, the marina and calling Laci, claiming the call end to voicemail. When he got home, the dog was running around the yard. The neighbor claims she put her there when seeing him running around.

-Later on, Scott packed some clothes, ate and called Sharon. When she wasn’t there, he began making calls looking for her. Laci’s parents became suspicious of his story and the fact he went out on a boat that nobody knew he had.

-Back to the interrogation. Scott seemed a little too calm, making him seem more suspicious.

Scott’s sister Janey also tells her story about finding out Laci was missing. She also shares what he was like when he was growing up–a rule follower and the baby of the family.

-Friends also share about meeting Laci and Scott and how they met in college. Several of them describe him as being very showy and would love bomb her in the beginning of the relationship.

-Family remembers meeting Laci and how they knew she was the one, welcoming her into the family.

-We see more media coverage, with several journalists talking about covering the case. We see coverage/reenactments of the search for Laci as well.

-Sharon talks about Laci’s growing up years and how she was a loud, bubbly child in a quiet family. We also see some home videos with her family and friends. Other friends and family also share memories of Laci.

-We see more footage of the search party looking for Laci and putting posters and information together, as well as the family’s press conference asking for the public to help find Laci.

-Another press conference has people wondering if Scott is as innocent as he claims to be and if he was really fishing that day.

-The public seems to question Scott, but others wanted to give him room to deal with his grief.

-Scott also refused to talk to the media, making him seem more suspect.

-Sharon remembers talking to Scott after the disappearance. She claims he was cagey in his answers to his questions, so she suggested he take a polygraph.

-Sharon also began to think he was acting strangely for someone whose wife was missing.

-Laci’s friends also remember them moving back to the area and settling in as a happy couple. They seemed like a happy, cute couple who loved socializing. Nobody seemed to suspect anything bad would be happening behind the scenes.

-Sharon also remembers Laci and Scott trying to have a baby, while friends chime in about how happy she was to be pregnant.

-We see excerpts from Laci’s baby diary, which shares how the baby was growing and developing in utero.

-More detectives on the case share how Scott wanted them to do a more thorough search of the house and cars. They claim he was cordial, but there seemed to be another side of him as well.

-We see more footage of the search and how the Department of Justice was soon involved.

-The boat Scott claimed to be on the day Laci went missing was searched. It is discovered he was searching for bay tides instead of the best time to fish. He also had a homemade anchor and no rope. All of this made him all the more suspicious.

-It is discovered that more than one anchor was made and there was a plier with hair wrapped around it.

-Police then search the boat.

-Days after Laci went missing, a neighbor’s house got broken into, causing more suspicion. There was now speculation on if the two cases were related.

-More media footage of Laci’s disappearance is shown.

-Police talk about several leads they got on the case. The biggest bombshell came from a woman that she claimed to be having an affair with Scott…known to the world as Amber Frey.