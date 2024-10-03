American Murder Laci Peterson Recap for I Wasn’t a Mistress

American Murder Laci Peterson Recap for I Wasn’t a Mistress

-Laci’s friend Stacey talks about how Laci loved hosting Christmas parties. However, the year she died, she was feeling down due to Scott being gone more often. She’s attended Stacey’s party, but was sad the entire time. It was also the last time anyone had seen Laci alive.

-Little did Laci know that Scott was attending another party with his mistress, Amber Frey

-Amber recalls meeting Scott through a friend. The two of them had hit if off and she claimed he said that he was unmarried and was good with her daughter. They’d gone to a holiday party together and before long ,she was in love and hoping that he was the one.

-Things seemed good in Amber’s life, but things soon went sour when Amber’s best friend found out he was married. Scott had gone to Amber’s house afterward and claimed that while he was married, he had lost his wife.

-A few weeks later, she heard about Laci’s disappearance and realized Scott was connected to the case. This is when she called the cops and told them everything she knew.

-Amber agreed to play along with the cops and have her phone tapped so they could get more information. At the time, Scott had claimed he was visiting Alaska, Maine and Paris throughout the holiday season. They talked as planned and she knew he was lying about his whereabouts….and soon found out he was NOT in Paris, but at the candlelight vigil for Laci.

-Amber quickly continued to cooperate with the cops by talking to Scott and getting him to open up.

-The police were still looking at other leads, including the robbery that took place across the street. There was not a lot of concrete evidence on the robbery or when it happened since there were several conflicting reports from witnesses.

-The robbers were soon caught and confessed to robbing the house—on the 27th. This clears them as suspects in Laci’s case.

-Scott’s mom was always suspicious of this revelation and thinks they still could have been involved. Laci’s mom Sharon disagrees with this and says Scott is the source of his own undoing.

-Laci had been ill during her pregnancy, having fainting spells and throwing up. This would have prevented her from walking as before and from walking her dog. Scott claimed she would still walk the dog and several people claimed to see a pregnant woman walking a dog, but it was never proven to be Laci.

-More news footage talks about Scott and how he is becoming a person of interest in the case. Scott still refused to be on camera or talk to the media.

-During this time, more people, including Sharon became suspicious of Scott. Things only got worse for him when investigators showed him a picture of him with Amber. He remained cool and asked if investigators really thought it was him in the picture.

-A few days later, he called Amber and confessed that he had been lying to her and that his wife was the missing woman Laci Peterson.

-Amber recalls the call and how Scott painted himself as the victim. She called him out on everything, feeling angry for have being duped and relieved that she no longer had to keep up a facade.

-We see footage of the search for Laci and detectives talking about Scott looking at where the search was taking place. Before long, an object believing to be a human body was found….and believed to be Laci’s.

-The alleged body was found on the day that Laci’s baby shower was to be taking place. Further investigation showed that it was just an anchor.

-Sharon called Scott to fill him in. He seems relieved, much to the shock of investigators. They still were trying to figure out how and if he was involved in Laci’s disappearance.

-The media got a hold of the pictures of Scott and Amber together, which led Sharon to believe that Scott was indeed involved in the disappearance and murder of Laci.

-We see footage of home movies as we listen to a call between Scott and Laci’s brother Brent. Scott tries to maintain his innocence in Laci disappearance, but Brent is still suspicious.

-We see footage from a press conference and reaction from Scott’s sister Janey. She was mad about the affair but vowed to tell Scott that they would get through this once she saw him. More footage from the media shows Scott being interviewed, as well as reactions about the affair from his sister Susan. She claims the affair, or ‘sexual relationship that he wanted’ was not connected to the disappearance and should not be focused on in the media.

-The press conference where Amber talked to the media is shown. In a current interview, she talks about meeting with Laci’s friends, who thanked her for coming forward. Her friends say in an interview that they were happy she spoke up and knew Scott was involved in what happened to Laci.

-After a recording of one last phone conversation between Scott and Amber, Laci’s family came forward to say that they no longer support Scott and wanted him to come clean/cooperate.

-Amber says she met with Sharon to go over times she met with him to prove the timeline of the affair and that Scott was lying about his whereabouts.

-We see more media footage with Scott talking to Diane Sawyer on GMA. He claims Laci knew about the affair and there ‘wasn’t a lot of anger.’ Since the interview went so poorly, he invited reporters to his home, but kept everything in control. People were forced to take their shoes off and had to do everything in a specific time period. The archive footage shows him talking about what happened. claiming he is fully cooperating and still denying that he killed Laci.

-Laci’s loved ones were not impressed with any of this.

-Other footage shows him reacting to losing his son Conner and how he cannot even go into the nursery.

-At this point, most people believe Scott had killed Laci. He is being harassed by the press and being questioned more than ever.

-Another search warrant his held at the Peterson home. Laci’s vehicle had been sold, everything was rearranged and Scott had plans on selling the house. The nursery he claimed he couldn’t go into was also being used as a storage room. At this point, it was inferred that he had no reason to believe his wife was coming home.

-Scott is the prime suspect, but there is still no body.

-More archive footage is shown…this time by the bay where Laci’s body would be found. A man named Craig calls Scott to warn him of this, while investigators prepare to arrest Scott…who was preparing to run.