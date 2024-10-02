Celebrity Death

Actress Shannen Doherty Passes Away at 53

By on Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Originally posted on July 14, 2024 @ 9:13 am

Actress Shannen Doherty Passes Away at 53

Sad news for Hollywood today. Actress Shannen Doherty, known for her roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, has died. She was 53 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement to People.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” she concluded.

The actress had been battling cancer since 2015. She opened up about her breast cancer journey, talking about her remission, its reoccurrence and how it spread to her other organs, including her brain.

At the time of her death, she had been hosting a podcast called  Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, where she talked about her life, career and family.

She also appeared on season ten of Dancing With the Stars, where she was partnered with Mark Ballas.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 1 Average: 4]

Related posts:

Actress Denise Dowse Dead at 64Actress Denise Dowse Dead at 64 Joe E. Tata Dead at 86Joe E. Tata Dead at 86 BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91 Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59
See also  Ed Asner Dead At 91
0
Related Posts