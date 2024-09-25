What to Watch: The Golden Bachelorette Night 2

After an unforgettable first night, Joan’s suitors settle into the bachelor mansion and adjust to the close quarters. To kick things off, Joan and a group of men take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to relive their senior prom, with a special performance by Taylor Dayne, as the men compete for the title of prom king, proving they still know how to rock a tuxedo and that their rhythm is as strong as ever. Next, Joan and one lucky man head to Disneyland Resort, the Happiest Place On Earth, for a magical day. Later, a group of men showcase their talents in the Second Annual Golden Talent Showcase, guest judged by the fabulous Loni Love, with the winner earning a private dinner with Joan. As the week wraps up, Joan and the men swap their cocktail party attire for casual barbecue gear, giving her the chance to see her suitors in a more relaxed light.

(TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

The 18 men who will vie for Joan’s heart are the following:

Bob, 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Ray, Calif.

Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Charles L., 66, a retired data analyst from Malvern, Pa.

Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.

Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, N.Y.

Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Fla.

Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, Calif.

Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, Calif.

Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Fla.

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nev.

Jack, 68, a caterer from Chicago, Ill.

Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Jordan, 61, a sales executive from Chicago, Ill.

Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, Calif.

Kim, 69, a retired Navy captain from Seattle, Wash.

Mark, 57, an Army veteran from Leesville, La.

Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Charlotte, N.C.

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Ill.