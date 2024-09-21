What to Watch: GOAT Finale

Episode 110: “The GOAT of Goats” – Airing June 27

And then there were four. After a multi-step challenge, the return of the eliminated cast members, and passionate pitches from the finalists, one reality star will walk away the Greatest of All Time.

Series Description

14 reality superstars move into GOAT Manor to face off in a brand new, hilarious competition show, hosted by Daniel Tosh. They will compete in over 20 challenges, earning and breaking one another’s trust as they battle it out for $200k…and the title of Greatest Of All Time.