Welcome to the J Rod Show Sneak Peek

Welcome to the J Rod Show Sneak Peek

FOX Sports Films announces today its newest original documentary WELCOME TO THE J-ROD SHOW following the inspirational journey of one of the youngest breakout stars in Major League Baseball (MLB), Julio Rodríguez, also known to many of his fans as “J-Rod.” Produced by FOX Sports Films, Religion of Sports, and MLB with executive producer Derek Jeter’s CAP 2 Productions, the film features exclusive interviews with Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, National Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., and World Series champion and FOX MLB studio analyst Alex Rodriguez. The film premieres Tuesday, July 16 at 11:30 PM ET on FS1, following the network’s live postgame coverage of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on FOX.

“Julio Rodríguez’s journey to the Major Leagues resembles that of a fairytale and FOX Sports is thrilled to partner with Religion of Sports to spotlight the compelling story behind his meteoric rise to become one of the hottest young stars in the league,” said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development and Original Programming, FOX Sports. “In the naissance of his baseball career, we wanted to break away from the typical sports documentary narrative and showcase those early stages of a young athlete’s burning desire for greatness and the impact it has on the sport and the fans.”

WELCOME TO THE J-ROD SHOW spotlights the American League Rookie of the Year and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner’s remarkable quest to the Major Leagues, beginning with his humble roots in the Dominican Republic to his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2022 to the tour de force in baseball he is today. The film provides viewers an in-depth, never-before-seen first-person perspective on Rodríguez as a person and athlete, along with insights from his family and closest supporters, to highlight the sacrifices he made to pursue his MLB dream.

“It was an honor to welcome the team from FOX Sports and Religion of Sports to follow my offseason process and tell a part of my story,” said Rodríguez. “I hope this film inspires others to have the same passion to always chase their dreams, as I continue to chase mine.”

After emerging as a baseball phenomenon in the Dominican Republic, Rodríguez taught himself English, moved to the United States as a teenager and rose through the Seattle Mariners’ Minor League system as a top prospect. Using the off-season to get in-shape and improve his technique, he made the leap from Double-A to the Majors with immense pressure on him to succeed.

Despite making the Opening Day roster for his 2022 MLB debut with the Mariners, Rodríguez faced a rocky start to his rookie season. With perseverance, he won the hearts of Seattle baseball fans not only with his on-field performance, but with his infectious smile, charm, and charisma. He soon became the new face of the franchise and a hopeful catalyst for Seattle to win its first World Series title.

“Julio’s enthusiasm for baseball and for life is infectious and Religion of Sports is proud to tell his story… at least his fascinating story so far,” said Victor Buhler, Senior Vice President, Development and Production, Religion of Sports. “Julio has hit incredible heights already, but his journey is only just beginning. Our film shows a player on the path to become potentially one of the all-time greats.”

The film is not solely about making it in the big leagues, it’s a story about the grit and resilience needed to achieve a dream in the face of adversity in life and on the field. Now age 23 and in his third Major League season, Rodríguez’s story has only just begun.

WELCOME TO THE J-ROD SHOW is executive produced by Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, and Victor Buhler of Religion of Sports, and Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon, andBarry Nugent of FOX Sports and FOX MLB Analyst Derek Jeter. The film is co-produced by FOX Sports Films, Religion of Sports, and MLB and is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Bryant Robinson. Carl Hansen, Ariana Rotstein, Michael Vayder, Rita O’Dea and Omri Kruvi serve as producers. Julio Rodríguez is represented by JB Greer, Alyssa Romano, Daniel Forrest, and Ulises Cabrera.

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to presenting captivating global sports documentaries through an unconventional and entertaining lens. Working with FOX Sports’ league and conference partners, the brand produces original programming, connecting live sports events to sports culture.