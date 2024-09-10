Vance Walker Wins Second American Ninja Warrior Season

Vance Walker Wins Second American Ninja Warrior Season

Vance Walker, a 19-year-old competitor from Tampa, Fla., was crowned the first back-to-back winner of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” tonight, taking home the Season 16 title and $1 million prize.

In the 16-season history of “American Ninja Warrior,” this is only the fourth time the $1 million has been awarded and the first time won in consecutive seasons. To win the grand prize, ninjas must advance through all four stages of the national finals, culminating in a 75-foot rope climb up Mount Midoriyama. The winner must complete the climb in less than 30 seconds and be the fastest to do so.

More than 200 ninjas competed this season, with five reaching stage four of the finals. In tonight’s exciting finale, Walker climbed the rope in an incredible 27.6 seconds, a second faster than runner-up Caleb Bergstrom. The close race proved how fierce, remarkable and tough the competition continues to get.

“I’m forever grateful to have the opportunity to be out on these courses at all, let alone being the first to win it twice,” Walker said. “Once again, in the words of Post Malone, ‘They said I wouldn’t be nothing, now they always say congratulations.’”

Originally from Texas, Walker was diagnosed at 18 months old with a form of cerebral palsy called spastic diplegia in his legs and had to wear leg braces throughout his childhood. At a young age, his parents were told he may never walk without the braces. Walker still participates in regular physical therapy and stretching to manage this condition.

In his season 16 qualifying round, Walker completed all six obstacles and hit the buzzer, putting him at the top of the leaderboard. He was able to fly through the course and became one of four competitors in the round to hit a buzzer. Throughout the remaining rounds of the season, Walker sailed through flawlessly as he capped every course off with a buzzer.

On tonight’s finale, Walker took on the final stage alongside four other athletes – Caleb Bergstrom, Nacssa Garemore, Kai Beckstrand and Noah Meunier. Chasing a target of 30 seconds or less on the Mount Midoriyama rope climb, Walker set himself in the top position by hitting the buzzer in 27.6 seconds. Poised to win another $1 million, he watched as the last two ninjas climbed. His historic victory was secured when they failed to beat his record time.

Exhibiting extraordinary skill for his age group, Walker became the first two-time champion of “American Ninja Warrior Junior” after competing in the first two seasons. He made his “American Ninja Warrior” debut in season 13 with an impressive performance, clearing the Mega Wall and placing third overall. Despite facing setbacks in season 14, he still qualified for the national finals. Walker returned for Season 15, where his unbeatable performance earned him the ultimate title for the first time and the $1 million grand prize.

“American Ninja Warrior” is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed along with Anthony Storm, Brian Richardson and Kristen Stabile.