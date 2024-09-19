TV News

TV Unleashed: Sammi and Mandi discuss Roseanne

By on Thursday, September 19, 2024

Originally posted on January 18, 2018 @ 7:31 pm

In today’s episode of TV Unleashed, Sammi and Mandi discuss Roseanne, the reboot and how the show impacted America. They also discuss new reboot news and other celebrity gossip.

TV Unleashed was founded by TVGrapevine owner Sammi and writer Mandi. The two get together each week to discuss celebrity and entertainment news, snark on old TV shows and whatever else may be on their minds.

More episodes can be found on YouTube!

http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGZ8DX5hj-g

