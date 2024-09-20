Travel Channel to Air Special on Abraham Lincoln 2/18

In honor of President’s Day, Travel Channel is airing a special about President Lincoln’s assassination, including some unknown facts about the tragedy, as well as some information on John Wilkes Booth.

Below is some information on the special, including a video clip.

“Lincoln Assassination: Extra Evidence”- Premieres Sunday, February 18 at 4 p.m. ET/PT

In this enhanced presentation of “Lincoln Assassination: Mysteries at the Museum,” Don Wildman retraces John Wilkes Booth’s steps in the aftermath of President Abraham Lincoln’s murder, examining the motives behind America’s first political assassination.

Top 3 Things Most People Don’t Know about Lincoln’s Assassination:

Booth attended President Lincoln’s second inaugural address on March 4, 1865. He was captured in a photo with the president.

Although Lincoln’s footman, Charles Forbes, was outside the door, Lincoln’s “official” bodyguard, John Parker left his post outside the President’s box after intermission. He was at the saloon next door when Lincoln was shot.

President Lincoln almost didn’t attend Ford’s Theater the night of his assassination. It was advertised that General Grant and his wife would accompany the Lincoln’s to the play. The Grants decided to go to New Jersey to visit relatives instead, so President Lincoln felt obligated to attend the play.