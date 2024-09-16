Tito Jackson Passes Away at 70

Tito Jackson Passes Away at 70

Sad news for the world of music this morning. Tito Jackson, known for being a part of the Jackson 5 and having his own extensive music career, has died. He was 70 years old.

His family made a joint statement on social media. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

Tito and his siblings, who include Michael, Jermaine, Marlon and Jackie Jackson, were responsible for bringing us many hit songs, including ABC,I’ll Be There and I Want You Back. His sisters Rebbie, Janet and LaToya also performed with the group on The Jacksons.

His brother Michael and father died in 2009 and 2008, respectively.

He is survived by his sons, TJ, Taj and Taryl, his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon and Jackie, his sisters Janet, Rebbie and LaToya and their mother, Katherine.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.