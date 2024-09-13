The Voice 25 Blind Audition Winners Part 1

Coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend, and Reba McEntire all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the first night of Blind Auditions on THE VOICE, Tuesday, February 27 (8pm) on NBC.

Dani Stacy, 31

Team Chance

Hometown: Hanford, CA

Resident: Nashville, TN

Dani began writing songs at 13 when she got her first guitar but mostly kept her music private. After moving to Ventura to attend Cal State Channel Islands, she started to branch out by participating in open mic nights and jam sessions, and even briefly joining a reggae band. She started “Artist’s Brew” in her apartment complex, where she would book friends to play their original music and be among other musicians and creatives. In 2016, Dani moved to a house in Encino where she and her roommates would host live shows called “LowerDeck Sessions.” It evolved from 10 friends jamming together to 150+ people attending the house shows monthly. In 2020, Dani moved to Nashville to pursue songwriting. She started doing writers’ rounds and met her boyfriend, who plays bass in a rock band, which would eventually become her backing band. She and her boyfriend now travel the country in their camper, performing at stops along the way.

Song: “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISzpeYcSv28

Justin & Jeremy Garcia, 17

Team Dan + Shay

Hometown: Millbrae, CA

Resident: Millbrae, CA

Justin & Jeremy Garcia are identical twins, with Justin being 21 minutes older. Despite looking alike, they have a few hobbies that set them apart. Justin plays for his school’s volleyball team, and enjoys dancing and playing basketball, while Jeremy produces music, participates in musical theater and can solve a Rubik’s Cube in under 15 seconds. Together, they share a love for music and have joined forces to work on their voices and perfect harmonies. At 4 years old, their dad posted a video of them dancing to OutKast’s “Hey Ya,” which went viral, earning them the nickname “Hey Ya Twins.” They grew up teaching themselves how to play several instruments, including guitar and piano. In high school, they formed a band and started performing live. With their family’s support, they gained more confidence and had opportunities to perform in concerts and shows, including opening for Filipino celebrities at the Fox Theater.

Song: “Story of My Life” by One Direction

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppjfa-EaaJM

Tae Lewis, 31

Team Reba

Hometown: Goldsboro, NC

Resident: Nashville, TN

Tae is no stranger to struggle. Deciding to go against his gospel upbringing and follow his country dreams, he ventured off to various cities trying to break out. Constantly getting denied for gigs, Tae says people were confused by a Black country artist. At one point, he found himself homeless and living out of his car for six months. However, his fortunes turned when he connected with the Black Opry and started to make a name for himself. He has gained recognition, appearing on CMT and securing a placement on the show “Shameless.” Tae has also found success as a shoe stylist, leveraging his love for vintage country fashion. He has since sold hundreds of cowboy boots and admittedly grown his collection. Coming from a family of pastors, Tae initially pursued gospel music but found a deep connection to country music. He hopes to impress his father and prove his success.

Song: “Somebody Like You” by Keith Urban

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmNvKQyl9wM

Ryan Argast, 30

Team Dan + Shay

Hometown: Plainfield, IL

Resident: Plainfield, IL

Ryan’s journey from the city of Chicago to the cornfields of Plainfield is a story of passion, resilience and a whole lot of music. Growing up, his love of performing became the focal point of bullying. Amid these challenges, Ryan formed his first band in middle school. However, during his college years, he laid the foundation for what would become the pop rock band Marina City. The band has toured nationwide, gracing some of the most prestigious stages, including Warped Tour, Riot Fest and South by Southwest. The band ventured into podcasting to better connect with fans and the music community. “Confessions of a DIY Musician” aims to impart valuable insights and tips to fellow independent musicians. Ryan has turned his success as a musician into a motivational speaker, visiting schools, industry panels and camps to inspire others to follow their dreams.

Song: “Speechless” by Dan + Shay

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tflHs65BNPU

Nadège, 26

Team Chance

Hometown: Wellington, FL

Resident: Laguna Niguel, CA

Nadège is making waves in the hair industry with her revolutionary new product, “Glory.” She launched the natural hair care line in 2023 and is already seeing success in her orders. Nadège moved to California in 2020 to join the Bible College at Oceans Church, which provided Nadège with a sense of direction in her life, spirit and her career in music as an artist. It was Nadège’s dad who inspired her to get into music. He dabbled in music production when he was young and helped Nadège in the studio when she started to make music as a teen. Nadège’s mom was also heavily involved in the music industry as a makeup artist. In recent years, Nadège has focused on singing and leading worship at Oceans Church and is now ready to step back into the music industry after graduating from Oceans College.

Song: “Get You” by Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tN-YnNEVDH4

Josh Sanders, 35

Team Reba

Hometown: Kannapolis, NC

Resident: Landis, NC

Josh grew up in a family of musicians and started playing bass guitar as a child in the church band. Learning the guitar shortly after in his teenage years, he had the opportunity to join a band called Smokin” In his late teens and early 20s, Josh played in several rock bands, on Rock Legends cruise ships and stages up and down the East Coast. In his 20s, Josh decided to leave the rockstar lifestyle behind and settle down with his wife, Kendra, whom he has known since they were neighbors at 5 years old. After having three daughters, they had a son, Leelynd, who they tragically lost the day he was born. They have been blessed with another daughter, completing their family of 7. After the loss of their son, Josh leaned into music and the church he pastors to find healing and purpose. When Josh isn’t with all his girls, you will find him hunting or helping around Kendra’s grandmother’s farm.

Song: “Whiskey On You” by Nate Smith

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QG8Phr-uaTM

OK3, (Kenna, 22 / Sierra, 23 / Courtney, 25)

Tune in tomorrow night for their coach!

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK / Choctaw, OK / Riverside, NJ

Resident: Oklahoma City, OK

OK3 got their name from Oklahoma City and its music scene. Oklahoma has a diverse music community and Kenna, Sierra and Courtney all grew up around various genres, such as country, pop/rock and R&B. The three met 10 years ago through their vocal coach, who suggested they form a trio. When they first formed the group, the girls were 12, 14 and 16. They grew up together, experiencing their preteen and teenage years. They decided to split after four years together because they were all at different stages of their lives. When they split, each of the girls continued pursuing music individually. Life brought the three of them together two years ago at Sierra’s wedding. Alongside the success of other trios on “The Voice,” they decided to get together again and give OK3 another shot. They are currently working on original music and are loving performing together again.

Song: “Made You Look” by Meghan Trainor

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEujOmPBm40