The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 9/5/2024

-Lisa and Bronwyn recapping last week’s party and getting the flashback scenes….only to have Lisa have Bronwyn to shut up to talk to Angie…who they were gossiping about….seems so on brand for these women.

-Angie tells Shawn about the party and he seems like he could not be less interested.

-Mary tries to tell her son and then is like, forget it, let’s eat donuts. Apparently, he is not in college, not working and very sheltered.

-Lisa isn’t sure if she likes Bronwyn or Bronwyn’s daughter Gwen better.

-Heather, Bronwyn and Lisa going through a Wendy’s drive thru is such a mood….and now I want Wendy’s.

-Lisa seriously gave back a Diet Coke? Even with not enough cup holders, someone could have held it. Who are you, and what have you done to Baby Gorgeous?

-I want to meet up with my girlfriends to get drive thru food and gossip while driving. I haven’t done something like that since college.

-Meredith and Seth are taking a cooking class together…that is so cute.

-I love that Meredith wants to learn more about her religion and get Bat Mitzvah-ed.

-Not for nothing, but if someone shared something I told them in confidence with someone else, I would be pretty pissed off too. I am on Lisa’s side here.

-Bronwyn basically let us know her husband is old and rich, got it.

-Bronwyn’s house reminds me of one of those fun houses that you see in carnivals.

-Todd (Bronwyn’s husband) carried the torch during the London Olympics and got to keep a smaller version of it…that is so cool.

-I can see where Bronwyn doesn’t want her daughter to grow up, but she also has to let her have independence.

-Heather is shaming Whitney for calling out the women, but don’t they all call each other out and act the same way Whitney does?

-I think Milwaukee sounds like fun, Laverne and Shirley town or no.

-Heather is making fun of Whitney foe thinking Bronwyn was her friend and then saying Bronwyn doesn’t like her….so how is that different than anything Whitney did at any point by going on podcasts or gossiping or whatever the hell it was she was doing?

-Meredith has no clue how to make her bath bombs, but is mad Whitney is also making them and had them before she did? Don’t most companies sell the same stuff anyway? Why is this such a big deal? Or if it is such a big deal why not collaborate? Wild Rose Marks?

-That being said, it is cute that Meredith’s kids are helping her with the bath bombs.

-Jared and Britani broke up and got back together sixteen times. Girl, get a clue and realize that this is not meant to be!

-Angie giving out kid snacks while women get their hair done is the cutest thing ever.

-Bronwyn wiggling around while the hairstylist dude does her hair is driving me nuts! Girl, hold still so he can do your hair.

-Okay, Bronwyn not being able to trust people is totally relatable.

-Do these women not know that these project adventure type events always end in disaster? All these events do, but these seem to be the worst.

-Meredith has tennis elbow from churning butter, which the ladies think is code for giving hand jobs.

-I am terrified of heights, so these women are so on their own with this tightrope walking balancing act thing they are doing.

-Code one removal is rescue me from this madness, apparently.

-Getting a food truck for these events is such a great idea.

-Can these women say please and thank you?

-Do you want salsa? No, it will give me gas. Oh, Mary!

-Britani got jewelry with Jared, he asked her to be his girlfriend and they went Instagram official….at Costco? Are they sixteen?

-Mary talking about being abandoned during her childhood is heartbreaking,

-Mary may have been rude about Britani’s announcement, but I can also see why she doesn’t care.

-I wonder what happened with Britani and her daughters that caused them not to speak.

-Mary was simply asking why Britani cannot make amends with her kids, she wasn’t being mean at all.

-Bronwyn is calling Britani out for being ‘hot and wild’ which seems code for rude and condescending.

-These women are fighting over a bunch of things that may or may not have been said and who is getting along with whom….again, are we in high school?

-Again with the damn podcast. Let it go already!

-Whitney is just like we are all fighting, but eff it, come to my event to bond on a private jet.

-Meredith isn’t interested in going.

-Whitney is right, if they can’t get along for two days, they have bigger issues.

-More next week, stay tuned.