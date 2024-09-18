The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 9/18/2024

-The cast explains how reality shows work….exposing their lives, marriages and everything in between….and how it helps the cast come together. They also explain how it can cause them to fall apart.

-Lisa and her sister-in-law Kim arrive at a party Lisa is hosting. Lisa immediately gives orders to the coordinators on what she wants done while giving us a recap of last year’s drama. She wants everyone to come together and rebuild just in time for Valentine’s Day….a Besos party, if you will.

-We then see her invite Heather and Angie, all while talking about how Whitney called her a villain on Nick Viall’s podcast.

-The ladies arrive to the party bearing gifts.

-Angie and Mary are besties now?

-Mary comments on Heather’s weight loss, which Heather snarks about, saying she broke the code to get Mary to like her.

-Some woman named Bronwyn shows up dressed as a heart…she is a friend of Lisa’s. They talk about meeting at a Nordstrom’s and not hitting it off, but then reconnecting years later and becoming close.

-A yellow cheetah print puffer jacket and bikini to get drinks is….a choice.

-Bronwyn having six dogs named after House of Cards characters is kind of cute.

-Meredith brings her friend Jamie, while Whitney brings her friend Meili. Whitney is worried about seeing Lisa since things are a bit tense between them. She adds that nothing was resolved after the reunion.

-Lisa thinks Whitney has bad manners for not saying hi to her first.

-Heather’s friend Britani was dating Jared Osmond, nephew of Donny and Marie.

-Britani calling Mary poor and a hoarder is not winning her brownie points with her…..will she send Jesus after her?

-It is so sweet of Heather to visit Meredith after her surgery.

-Bermuda flashbacks!

-Meredith has beef with Whitney for also launching bath products.

-Lisa talking about missing Jack on his mission and what he is doing is so cute. I hope he continues to thrive.

-Are Meredith and Whitney going to fight over bath and bath products all season?

-Whitney saying too many baths shriveled everything, including Meredith’s brain is my new favorite insult.

-Mary thinking this whole fight is dumb is such a mood.

-Even if they both sold bath bombs, couldn’t they make their own version? Or collaborate on making one?

-Angie’s scroll with things that piss her off is my new favorite way to air grievances. Someone remind me to do this next Festivus.

-Heather’s confessional outfit is so cute.

-Bronwyn has a stepson who is older than her. Okay, then! I also had no idea Whitney was a stepmom to kids a few years younger than her. Both women are younger than me. I need a drink.

-Angie tries to talk to Meredith about her issues with her, but Meredith disengages.

-Mary talking about healthy eating after her McDonald’s trip next season is pretty funny.

-Whitney and Meredith now move on to fighting over the podcast and how Whitney supposedly dissed Meredith.

-Do you want to say you’re sorry? Really?

-Now Lisa and Whitney are fighting because Lisa is a liar…over Diet Coke? Did I hear that correctly?

-Apparently, Whitney dissed Lisa on the podcast too?

-Lisa thinks Angie betrayed her trust over what Whitney said over the podcast….and now Angie and Lisa are fighting.

-They are all fighting and Whitney gets kicked out of the party.

-More next week…stay tuned.