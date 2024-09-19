Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/9/2024

By on Thursday, September 19, 2024
Originally posted on January 17, 2024 @ 6:00 am

-Reunion day is here! Reunion day is here!!!!

-I love Heather and Monica’s dresses….not so much the style, but the colors.

-The Monica montage makes me wonder how she managed to pull this trolling off….I could buy her being a witness for Jen and working for her, but trolling? It nothing I ever would have guessed her doing, yet here we are.

-I had no idea the ring Lisa lost was symbolic to the birth of her son Henry.

-Shaq is in the 1% Monica thought Lisa was in….ohhhh-kay.

-The ladies think Monica stole the ring….and the way she is arguing isn’t helping her case.

-Is Angie getting snacks out of her bag?

-Monica saying most of the season didn’t involve Angie is not quite a lie…..but also not true….Angie was just, there?

-Bench Warming Bitch is my new favorite insult.

-Monica was more or less Jen’s personal assistant for free? I can almost see this….kindness towards a friend.

-I forgot that Kim Kardashian started as an assistant.

-That recording of Monica comparing herself to Kim means…..nothing? She was saying we all start somewhere….I see nothing wrong with it….and she isn’t wrong.

-Monica telling the show that it sucked is so on brand.

-Monica is an informant and a troll…..again so on brand.

-Honest question…..you can get excommunicated and then re-baptized?

-Meredith hasn’t said a peep since this began.

-Monica talking about trolls harassing her online…..does she not see the irony?

-This montage…..THIS IS THE BIG OMG REUNION FOOTAGE WE WERE PROMISED? HEADDESK.

-Finally, we hear from Meredith! I understand how she feels when it comes to people not caring about her….I feel that too and I get how it is hard to explain feelings.

-These women can never let things go and bring things up that are so irrelevant. Just say sorry and move on!

-Monica may not have STARTED the rumor, but she gave it legs by broadcasting it on TV, which is no better.

-I feel so sorry for Angie about the rumors and how they affected her life.

-What the hell are they even arguing about with this….who is friends with whom shouldn’t be that big a deal…you’re big girls, get over it.

-Lisa and Whitney being Good Leather is the best thing to come out of this reunion so far.

-Meredith’s accent changes more than Martin Grey’s and Dorit’s combined.

-In case you all wanted to know, Justin wears his wedding ring on a necklace now.

-I didn’t realize Angie and Shawn were together for 30 years.

-Does Meredith take notes of everything she has ever said on the show?

-Rumors about the marriage and husband ARE the same thing, though?

-This reunion is so boring so far…..they are fighting over….what exactly? Stuff that has been beaten to death?

-More next week, stay tuned.

