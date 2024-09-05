Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023

By on Thursday, September 5, 2024
Originally posted on January 11, 2024 @ 8:31 pm

-What is it with everyone playing pickleball these days? Also, how is it supposed to be healing for anyone?

-NOT a Facebook unfollow! What a way to let someone know a friendship is OVER!!!

-Gizelle and Robyn’s waiter is very cute.

-As an aside, how hard is it for these women to have basic manners? They were both kind of rude to the waiter. They did say thank you, but they seemed kind of….dismissive?

-The ladies wondering about the waiter’s age…..I was wondering too…..and am glad they asked. He is too young for me, but seems sweet.

-The onion rings Gizelle has with her crab cake look amazing….all that food looks delicious.

-It is so nice to see Candiace and her mom finally getting along.

-Hopefully now she can work things out with Chris as well.

-This pickleball game is going to end in disaster…..especially since everyone is harping on the Chris debacle.

-This game is boring AF….ugh, this is all they could come up with for an episode?

-Okay, now the eating of pickles is something I can get behind!

-Andddddd………….let the fighting begin!

-How does one submit a name to a shrine? Seriously, I had no idea this was a thing.

-I am so confused as to what a shrine is supposed to do. Honestly, I would love to have someone explain it to me.

-Demons are coming to get them because of food falling  and catching fire? I am so confused.

-Why was the food against the fence in the first place? That was dumb.

-Are these people really fighting over how to use Facebook? This episode is stupid.

-OMG, now it is who unfollowed whom…are they in high school? Sheesh.

-Say it with your chest…..wtf is happening right now?

-This episode went by so fast….but nothing actually happened.

