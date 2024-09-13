The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15 News

As she finally takes her mom’s ashes out of the shopping bag and to their final resting place, Sai De Silva tests out the world of therapy and enters her realm of Zen. As life goes on, will she be able to keep her cool or when push comes to shove, will Sai fire back?

Happier than ever and madly in love with Mr. Connecticut, Ubah Hassan’s dreams of becoming a mother seem closer than ever. Though as her relationship continues to prosper, she struggles with the thought of giving up her independence.

Erin Lichy moved her family out of “up-and-coming” Tribeca and back to the Upper West Side in hopes of creating a more convenient life for her family. These days, however, Erin finds herself needing her friends more than ever as she struggles with a loved one’s cancer diagnosis while also navigating unexpected issues with her husband, Abe.

Jenna Lyons remains as busy as ever as she navigates her career and motherhood. As she settles into her blossoming new relationship and prepares for her son to go off to college, can she find balance in her personal life while maintaining her bustling social engagements and successful business ventures?

After two years with her twins, Jessel Taank has mastered the art of being a boy mom and is on a mission to bring a baby girl onto the scene. However, she’s reminded it takes two to tango and she must convince a distracted Pavit to get on board with baby #3 in order to make her dreams a reality.

Life for Brynn Whitfield is as sweet as can be since moving into her dream apartment with her energetic puppy, Sugar. Now that she’s perfected her new space and settled into life as a dog-mom, she’s ready to explore the next chapter: motherhood. But as rumors begin to swirl, she finds the life she’s worked so hard to create is questioned.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx, Racquel Chevremont is an esteemed art curator with more than 20 years of experience. She’s also a seasoned model, gracing ad campaigns for Benetton, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Fila, L’Oréal, Nivea and International Elle magazine covers. As a proud Black queer woman, Racquel is dedicated to amplifying the voices of queer folks of diaspora, namely co-founding of The Josie Club, a Black Queer Femme and Woman supported and operated social impact group. Living out a fairytale with her two kids and partner, Racquel won’t let past rumors from the New York art scene get in the way of her happily ever after.

Known for her global accessible luxury fashion brand that was created in 2005, Rebecca Minkoff is a best-selling author and powerhouse entrepreneur who has paved the way for many and is the co-founder of the Female Founder Collective. Rebecca is dedicated to creating the modern cultural and business narrative of togetherness and a shared success. She continues to push boundaries, lead the fashion industry, and galvanize communities of women by promoting confidence, fearlessness and authenticity. She is a loving wife and devoted mother of four. Rebecca’s reputation precedes her, but will impressing this new group of friends prove more difficult than creating a $100 million brand?

“The Real Housewives of New York City” is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Lauren Volonakis, and Anne Swan serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also executive produces. Eric Fuller and Alfonso Rosales co-executive produce.

