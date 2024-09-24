The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for 6/30/2024

-I am not sure who is getting married, but it seems like it is going to be wonderful and sweet!

-Gia is going to visit Gabriella! That is so cute.

-Teresa, I love you, but maybe sit this one out. These women hate each other and there is no need to get involved.

-I really hope Joe is going to be okay. This cancer scare is breaking my heart.

-I have to say, Danielle is doing a fantastic job promoting her brand. It is quite inspiring.

-This Danielle and Jennifer drama is so confusing. First it was about Lina and Laura, whomever they may be, then it was over some hair event, then it was about charity….just say you don’t like each other and call it a day.

-Dolores saying she would call in (out) by explaining the fight is funnier than it should be.

-Rachel’s charity event sounds amazing. Juvenile arthritis needs more awareness and this is a good way to do it. She is also so sweet with the kids.

-Okay, so the wedding is for Nick, who is Melissa’s cousin and his partner Mike. It is so sweet how Joey and Melissa are supporting him and that he is officiating the wedding. This is what family is all about.

-It was so kind of Dolores to go to the wedding too….I had no idea she knew them.

-These ladies really know how to host things…even just an afternoon of chit chat….wine, coffee, snacks….I love it.

-Again, who the hell is Laura? She should get paid for having her name used so often.

-Teresa is going to Danielle’s party because she didn’t do anything to her….I see both sides of this…..Teresa has a right to go because she is friends with Danielle, but I can see why Jennifer would be upset.

-Joe needs an MRI for his prostate…this is so sad and scary. My heart is breaking for him and Margaret.

-Danielle’s event looks like a lot of fun. I would love to go to something like this, as a kid and an adult!

-The rehashing gets more and more dramatic the more it is retold.

-Teresa should have just sat this one out, just saying.

-Now Danielle thinks Jennifer is dark and evil…..while Teresa thinks Danielle is friends with Satan herself.

-For someone who doesn’t want to talk about the BS, Danielle has no problem bringing it up.

-Rachel is physically uncomfortable about the fight, which has nothing to do with her. Can’t these women stay out of things.

-Gia has every right to know who is saying stuff about her….and I don’t blame her for asking and wanting to know. I also wouldn’t want my name being brought up like that either.

-Now everyone is mad that Gia decided to defend herself…and why is Margaret involved in this.

-Melissa, Gia is an adult now, she has the right to speak up because….IT IS HER NAME BEING BROUGHT UP!!

-These women are going into each other saying ‘she said this, she said that’ and are being brattier than the kids.

-Jen’s imitation of Rachel storming out will forever live rent free in my brain.

-Wasn’t Jen defending Rachel’s husband? I am so confused.

-More next week, stay tuned.