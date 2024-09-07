Originally posted on January 16, 2024 @ 8:32 am
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/1/2023
-Is it me, or are these taglines getting stupider every season?
-Confronting a friend over how they treated you over an English tea is next level…on all levels. I have no words for this.
-Dorit seems like she cannot catch a break….the robbery, her bag being stolen in the store, the PTSD…I feel so bad for her.
-I am glad Erika apologized, but did she really LEARN from this?
-Sutton is so relatable when it comes to dating. She and I are a lot alike when it comes to being nervous and awkward…and intimidating.
-Crystal and her brother have the sweetest relationship—they have ups and downs, sure, but they seem to have a nice closeness.
-PK recreating the Pretty Woman story for Dorit is sweet and something I never expected him to do.
-‘It’s called Postmates.’ Sutton is so honest……I love it.
-Garcelle breaking down over Jax wanting to live with his dad and feeling like a failure as a mom is so sad…..I just want to hug her.
-The bond between Sutton and Garcelle is so unique to the show….it is so raw and real.
-Dorit! Honey! Calm down, eat, drink and wait for your surprise.
-The kids calming Dorit down is so cute.
-Dorit is worried about her bronzer….girl, just enjoy the experience!
-This celebration is so romantic……
-From Top Gun, NOT Pretty Woman while those people do their rendition of Take My Breath Away completely sent me…..the singing….was….something…..
-Vodka soda (Belvedere vodka) with three lemons squeezed in carcass out…..see, Dorit? I pay attention!
-I cannot believe Portia is 15….I remember her as a baby on the show.
-Why is Estella bringing up the marriage rumors at the birthday party? That is so rude!
-Now Kyle and Mauricio are fighting….let Portia have a nice birthday…..sheesh!
-Erika giving up fighting for Lent….let’s see if this actually happens.
-Dorit not having a glam squad and Crystal bringing hers is not what I expected.
-I need to find a way to stay in this hotel….wow……
-Dorit and Kyle are sharing a bed….which gives us a flashback to the Denise season.
-So much for the fighting not happening…..
-More next week, stay tuned.