The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 10/25/2023
-Dorit is upset about PK eating two different kinds of chips? I do that when I’m PMSing. I don’t see what the big deal is?
-Eaglewoman the spiritual healer is quite interesting….I actually want to learn more about this kind of stuff.
-PK completely calls BS on Eaglewoman….and gets yelled at by Dorit.
-PK needs to give commentary on everything this season….he is hilarious.
-I would love to go on a retreat like this.
-Her God-given government name cannot be Eaglewoman completely sent me…..
-From what I gather, these women all hate each other but are sucking it up to go on this retreat? Or at least really dislike each other?
-Everyone looks like they are trying really hard not to laugh during this ceremony.
-I forgot that Erika said Dorit and PK were going to be the next to split.
-That’s not a showman, that’s a bitch is my new favorite burn.
-Erika being emotional is…..so unexpected.
-Sutton has every right to not take sides and be friends with both Kyle and Kathy.
-I get why Kyle is upset, but Kathy isn’t there to defend herself, nor was she really given a fair chance to do so. I am sure the truth is somewhere in the middle of what Kyle is saying and Kathy’s unheard story.
-Random group hug.
-Sutton mistaking a salted caramel for an earplug made me laugh more than it should have.
-Avi needs his own show.
-Jennifer Tilly! I would love to see her as a friend of.
-Hearing Sutton about financial freedom and breaking away from her ex-husband made me realize that she is an incredibly strong woman.
-Erika’s confessional bob is adorable.
-Erika talking about the possibility of Tom dying and how she has grown since the scandal is something I never expected to hear from her.
-I have so much respect for Kyle realizing that alcohol was no longer serving her and becoming sober.
-This raw marriage talk is probably the most realistic thing we have seen in a long time.
-Jax and Jaid trying to put gas in Garcelle’s car is so relatable to anyone who has ever been a teenager.
-I love how Garcelle tries to take her sons’ feelings into consideration when it comes to work and life.
-It breaks my heart to see Jax and Jaid saying that they wish Garcelle could have been there for them more.
-I would be so annoyed if someone was bugging me when I was on the phone for work. Yes, he wants to also play golf with Bob, whomever that may be, but it is still rude.
-I would be so mad if my husband told me I had enough tattoos…I am on Kyle’s side with this one….he has no right to tell her what to do with her body.
-You tell him, Kyle! Do what you want with your body, girl!
