The Pirate Queen to Become a Graphic Novel and Podcast

Singer Studios has announced exciting expansions to their Emmy-nominated virtual reality experience The Pirate Queen, featuring Lucy Liu. The groundbreaking project, which immerses audiences in the extraordinary life of Cheng Shih—history’s most powerful pirate—will now include a graphic novel series and a podcast. Directed by Eloise Singer and narrated by Liu, The Pirate Queen tells the story of Cheng Shih, who commanded a 70,000-strong fleet during the lead-up to the Opium Wars. The original VR experience, based on a story by Maja Bodenstein, earned widespread acclaim in 2023, winning the Tribeca Storyscapes Award and the Raindance Discovery Award. It is currently nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Emerging Media category.

The upcoming graphic novel, to be published worldwide by Andrews McMeel Publishing, will kick off The Pirate Queenseries co-created by Singer and Liu. The expansive project will continue to explore the world of history’s most formidable female pirates, telling the stories of 17 women who led pirate fleets across the globe.

“Launching The Pirate Queen as a graphic novel series presents an incredible opportunity to dive deeper into the legendary stories of these female pirate leaders,” said Eloise Singer, founder of Singer Studios and co-creator of the graphic novel. “We’re honored to collaborate with Andrews McMeel Publishing, whose legacy has helped shape the literary world for generations.”

Liu also shared her excitement for the project, “Cheng Shih’s story is all about resilience and empowerment. I’ve had a love for graphic novels since I was a kid, and I’m confident readers will be drawn into the incredible journey of this extraordinary woman. The podcast offers a special behind-the-scenes glimpse into how her story came to life. I’m so proud to be part of The Pirate Queen‘s ongoing adventure.”

The Pirate Queen podcast series, hosted by Eloise Singer, will provide an insider’s perspective on the creation of the VR epic. Each episode will feature interviews with key members of the creative team—including writers, designers, actors, and programmers—discussing the challenges and triumphs of bringing this historic narrative to life. Episode one debuts on September 10, 2024, on all major podcast platforms, and includes an exclusive interview with Lucy Liu.

Future episodes will feature insights from contributors like actor Orion Lee (Pixar’s Turning Red, A24’s First Cow), dialect coach Andy Yu (Turning Red), and executive producer Dave Ranyard, former head of PlayStation Studios, London.

The graphic novel and podcast series are the latest additions to the growing Pirate Queen franchise, which has been praised by Fandomwire as “the poster child for indie development.” This expanding universe also includes an upcoming animated TV series and a live-action film.

The Pirate Queen VR experience is now available on Meta Quest and Steam

Podcast Launch Date: September 10, 2024

Available On: All major podcast platforms

Graphic Novel Release Date: Summer 2026