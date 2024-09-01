THE ORIGINALS: Where You Left Your Heart Preview

THE BEGINNING OF THE END — Desperate to see her father Klaus (Joseph Morgan) after seven years, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) resorts to drastic measures to bring her father back to New Orleans. Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) attempts to minimize the fallout from Hope’s actions, but not before news of what she’s done ripples through the city. Meanwhile, Freya’s (Riley Voelkel) guilt over not being able to reunite her family gets in the way of her happiness with Keelin (guest star Christina Moses), while Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt) struggles with her inability to fully commit to Marcel (Charles Michael Davis). Finally, struggling without Elijah (Daniel Gillies) by his side, Klaus’ murderous rampage throughout Europe leads to an unexpected encounter with Caroline Forbes (guest star Candice King). Yusuf Gatewood and Steven Krueger also star. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Marguerite MacIntyre (#501). Original airdate 4/18/2018. — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

https://youtu.be/PRQtMd04H6Q