The Bachelorette Recap for 7/22/2024

The Bachelorette Recap for 7/22/2024

The Bachelorette Recap for 7/22/2024…..Jenn goes on another set of dates while one guy faces a tough decision.

-This is week three of The Bachelorette on ABC. Jenn Tran and her suitors are still in Melbourne, Australia looking for love.

-The guys work out as they wait for the first date card. They also talk about the beef from the night before and how they should be focusing on their relationship with Jenn and not their own issues with each other.

-Date Card 1: Spencer gets the one on one with the clue ‘Can Love Take Us Higher?’ He gets ready for his date while the other guys stay behind.

-Everyone else will be on one of two group dates.

Date 1:

-Spencer and Jenn go on a helicopter ride overlooking the city as they head to the 12 Apostles. They share a bottle of champagne while on the helicopter and toast to their adventure.

-Before they even land, they make out. She thinks he is a real gentleman because he helped her with her seatbelt and poured her champagne.

-After they explore, they go to dinner. Spencer opens up about his ex fiancée, who ended up cheating on him. He says it sent him into a dark place and it took a long time to get to where he is today.

-He gets a rose and they kiss under the fireworks.

-That was it? Really?

At the house:

-Devin and Thomas N both seem to be angry over the drama from the night before and complain to anyone who will listen. Aaron is also in on the drama because, why not?

Date Card 2:

– Devin, Dylan, Grant, John M., Jonathon, Marcus, Sam M., Sam N., Thomas N., and Tomas A. Thank you, Reality Steve!

-The clue is ‘I’m looking for love Down Under.’

-The guys to a Thunder from Down Under event, where they do their own striptease in front of screaming fans.

-Despite Jenn’s encouragement, Sam N is very uncomfortable with the whole thing.

-Everyone dresses up in costumes….a firefighter, a chef, a detective, an astronaut….is this a stripper event or Paw Patrol: Bachelorette Edition?

-Sam N strains his thumb and seems even more nervous.

-Devin at least owns his insecurities and has a sense of humor about the whole thing.

-Jenn is a judge along with Becky and Elly, who were sister Bachelorettes in Australia.

-Dylan is a C-E-Make You OHHHHHHH…..I can see why….damn!

-Marcus is an astronaut who knows how to work the room.

-Tomas A is a snake….okay I don’t get it?

-Grant is Mr. Eight Rounds.

-One by one, everyone works the stage like nobody’s business…Devin takes it to the next level by dancing in a thong and giving the girls a lap dance.

-Sam N is the love virgin and asks to cut the music so he can bare his soul. He says he is falling in love with her, making the entire thing awkward.

-Jonathon wins the competition.

-At the after party, Jenn spends time with the guys—talking, drinking and making out.

-The guys are not happy with Sam N’s declaration of love at the stripper event.

-Sam N apologizes to Jenn for his corny behavior, but she tells him not to worry.

-Devin seems to now have beef with Sam M, along with Thomas N…..and Aaron, who isn’t even there. He doesn’t mention Aaron, but we know there was beef.

-Devin actually has Sam N’s back in the whole love debacle, which is nice. However, he ends up fighting with the other guys.

-Devin gets the rose.

A New Dilemma:

-Aaron gets a call from his Air Force job saying that he needs to return to work. He decides to wait until after the group date to see what he will do.

Date 3:

-Aaron, Austin, Hakeem and Jeremy are on this date.

-Jenn and Jesse Palmer are on hand to teach them how to do racecar driving.

-They all take turns racing, with Austin winning. He gets special one on one time with Jenn, upsetting Aaron, who needed it in order to decide what to do about this job.

-Did we totally skip over the time with Austin and Jenn? Or did I misunderstand what was supposed to happen?

-Aaron thinks he has a connection with Jenn and is even more conflicted about what to do.

-The other guys take turns talking to Jenn and share things about their past relationships and how they were hurt in the past.

-Jeremy gets the rose.

-Why did this date feel like it was like 30 seconds long?

Cocktail Party:

-Jenn thinks the night before was pretty heavy with everyone sharing about their pasts.

-Aaron decides to leave and take the opportunity with his job. Before he leaves, he says there are people who aren’t ready and there for the wrong reasons. He won’t name names, which upsets and confuses Jenn.

-Jenn warns the guys that if they are not there for the right reasons, then they can leave.

-Devin is pissed off and wants to know what is going on. Sam M defends Aaron for saying something, which leads to another fight.

-Jenn continues to talk to the guys and get to the bottom of things.

-Sam M talks to Jenn and says that he is there for the right reasons. He adds that he sees a future with her and they make out.

-Devin also shares his feelings and some kisses with Jenn.

-The guys continue to argue about the Aaron comments until Jeremy says he isn’t even here and they should all just simmer down.

Rose Ceremony:

Jeremy, Devin and Spencer all still have roses.

-Before the ceremony begins, Jenn gives the guys a good talking to and says they better accept the rose with the right intentions.

-Marcus–Army Ranger

-John M–Med student

-Jonathon–Won the striptease date

-Austin–Won the racing date

-Grant–Hot guy who got one on one last week

-Sam M–Not the love virgin

-Thomas N–Fought with Devin

-Dylan–Another med student

Final Rose Tonight:

-Sam N–Love virgin

Eliminated:

-Hakeem–Balloon guy

-Tomas A–Puppy guy

As an aside, they were so sweet as they were leaving. Hakeem was a class act saying how beautiful she is, inside and out….even though he is heartbroken.

More of The Bachelorette next week, stay tuned.